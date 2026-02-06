Senior TM Consultant
2026-02-06
As a SAP TM Consultant you will serve as a client-facing practitioner who sells, leads and implements expert services utilizing the breadth of IBM's offerings and technologies. A successful Consultant is regarded by clients as a trusted business advisor who collaborates to provide innovative solutions used to solve the most challenging business problems.
You will work developing solutions that excel at user experience, style, performance, reliability and scalability to reduce costs and improve profit and shareholder value.
Your primary responsibilities include:
* Client-Centric SAP Solution Engagement: Work with our clients in the selection, implementation and support of SAP solutions, which include design, configuration and testing.
* Excellence in SAP Transportation Management (TM) Module: Assure successful Transportation Management (TM) module deliverables on SAP Distribution engagements, including implementation, upgrade and extension of existing applications.
* Proactive Approach to Continuous Improvement: Work within a continuous improvement framework, challenging ideas and finding solutions to problems.
* Lead and manage the implementation of SAP HANA SCM and TM packages (including (SD, LE-TRA, APO GATP, APO TPVS, TM) for clients, ensuring alignment with their business needs and objectives.
* Provide technical leadership and guidance to junior consultants, including code reviews, design reviews, and training.
* Collaborate with project managers, business analysts, and other stakeholders to understand client requirements and translate them into technical solutions.
* Design, develop, configure, and customize SAP HANA SCM and TM modules.
* Perform system testing, user acceptance testing, and post-implementation support.
* Conduct gap analysis between client's current systems and target SAP HANA SCM/TM systems, and recommend solutions.
* Stay updated with the latest developments in SAP HANA technology and SAP SCM/TM solutions and
* Prepare and present project status reports to management and clients.
A career in IBM Consulting is rooted by long-term relationships and close collaboration with clients across the globe.
You'll work with visionaries across multiple industries to improve the hybrid cloud and AI journey for the most innovative and valuable companies in the world. Your ability to accelerate impact and make meaningful change for your clients is enabled by our strategic partner ecosystem and our robust technology platforms across the IBM portfolio; including Software and Red Hat.
Curiosity and a constant quest for knowledge serve as the foundation to success in IBM Consulting. In your role, you'll be encouraged to challenge the norm, investigate ideas outside of your role, and come up with creative solutions resulting in ground breaking impact for a wide network of clients. Our culture of evolution and empathy centers on long-term career growth and development opportunities in an environment that embraces your unique skills and experience.
We are seeking a highly skilled and experienced Package Consultant with expertise in SAP HANA Supply Chain Management (SCM) and Transportation Management (TM) to join our dynamic team. The ideal candidate will have a strong background in SAP consulting, with in-depth knowledge of SAP HANA, SCM, and TM modules.
