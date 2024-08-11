Senior Test Rig Development Engineer
2024-08-11
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions.
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
What you will do
The Vehicle Feature Laboratory (VFL) is one of the most versatile chassis dynos for commercial vehicles in the world today. We perform fuel-, emission-, thermal-, road simulation- and driveline tests on trucks and buses of various brands. The people working in VFL consists of engineers working closely as a team supported by rig mechanics to deliver test results in cooperation with test engineers. You will work with test engineers and be in contact with other functions and entities, both external and internal, like sub suppliers, electrical-, mechanical- or software support and calibration and maintenance teams.
Main Responsibilities
Act customer focused with interest in, and talent for, problem solving to be able to deliver according to test plan. During periods you need to be able to handle many of these activities at the same time. Responsibilities include:
* Coordinate rig preparations and installation of vehicle.
* Operating the test rig and vehicle based on requests from test engineers.
* Develop test sequences to correlate with simulation tools.
* Continuously monitor and build knowledge concerning future rig developments.
* Secure high uptime, improve and develop rig functions, measurement equipment and test methods based on observations during daily work and input from projects, suppliers or future legislations.
Your future team
Our group, Vehicle Test Cells, is a member of the Complete Vehicle Laboratory department within Complete Vehicle in GTT. CV Lab serve several BA/BU with a wide range of solutions within testing.
We are a highly skilled and motivated team and are responsible for managing most of the fixed test rigs within Complete Vehicle in Lundby, ensuring that they are functioning correctly with high expectations on predictive uptime. It is a lot of fun and rewarding to contribute to make a difference.
We are now looking for a Test Rig Development engineer to join our team!
Who are you?
We believe you have the following qualifications and skills
* Engineering degree or similar.
* Customer focused.
* Knowledge and experience from measurement equipment.
* Ability to work in a team.
* Flexible, positive and open-minded attitude
* Structured way of working
* Fluent in Swedish and English.
It is even more positive if you also bring experience from operating test rigs or vehicle testing together with experience from correlation work between testing and simulation. Driving license for trucks is also a plus! We believe that competence gaps can be compensated by an open mindset and willingness to quickly learn from others, so we really hope that you share our eagerness to learn more and constantly want to develop your skills.
What's in it for you?
This position offers you a job where no day is alike. You will learn to operate a really advanced test rig where you will have big influence on the continued development. You will be part of a team where the team members skills are constantly increased by challenges from projects to get the test results they need.
And... we try to have fun at work. Every day!!
Curious, and want to know more? Call me!
Bo Kihlander, Manager Vehicle Test Cells. Phone: +46 73 90 21434
Last application date is 25th of August 2024. Due to summer vacations, all applications will be reviewed from week 34 forward. Please do not expect any communication earlier than this. We look forward to receiving your application!
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination.
Group Trucks Technology are seeking talents to help design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of our team, you'll help us by engineering exciting next-gen technologies and contribute to projects that determine new, sustainable solutions. Bring your love of developing systems, working collaboratively, and your advanced skills to a place where you can make an impact. Join our design shift that leaves society in good shape for the next generation. Ersättning
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-25
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "12143-42746814".
Volvo Group Kontakt
Alma Velijevic Torrez 031-660000
