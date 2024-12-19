Senior Test & Validation engineer
About the company
Wibe Group nearly has a 100-year-long history of continuous development. Today, curiosity and perseverance are not only about product development. We are equally as much about listening to our customers, by making sure we are close to them and always ready to find new solutions. That's how we make a difference.
Quality is part of our DNA. Just like design, development and curiosity. Equally important is to take responsibility and make sure we solve any problems that may arise, so our customers don't have to worry. That's how we create loyal customers.
Wibe Group is a fast moving and flat organization with an entrepreneurial approach.
We offer You, having the right qualifications and mind-set, a contract in an international market-leading company with good profitability and interesting opportunities for growth.
Do you want to be a part of our team? We are now looking for a Senior Test & Validation engineer.
Your responsibilities
We are seeking a highly skilled and experienced Senior Test and Validation Engineer to join our engineering team. The ideal candidate will have deep expertise in understanding, interpreting, and applying international standards, compliance regulations, and industry-specific requirements. This role is critical to ensuring that our products meet the highest standards of quality, safety, and performance.
As a Senior Test and Validation Engineer, you will lead efforts to ensure that our products not only comply with current standards but are also aligned with the future trends in regulatory requirements. You will be responsible for developing and executing testing strategies, maintaining compliance, and driving continuous improvement in our validation processes. You reports to Chief Technology Officer.
Your profile
• Bachelor's or Master's degree in Engineering, preferably in Electrical, Mechanical, or Systems Engineering, or a related field.
• Several years of work experience in similar position with a strong focus on compliance and international standards.
• Proven track record of working with international standards such as ISO, IEC, UL, or equivalent in a highly regulated industry
• High level of skills in MS Office in general and especially in Excel.
• You have good knowledge in Swedish and English both written and spoken
• Ability to use an analytical, practical and structured approach
• Positive to interact with others both internally and external to the company
Location: Mora, Sweden
Your application
In this recruitment Wibe Group collaborate with Clockwork Recruitment. Welcome with your application as soon as possible, before 12 january 2025. Apply at www.clockworkpeople.se.
For more information please contact Recruitment consultant Maria Södergren at +46 733 51 27 69 or Erica Sundin +46 733 51 27 60. For more information about Wibe Group, please visit www.wibe-group.com
