Senior Test Engineer To Teledyne Flir
2025-02-12
Are you a senior Tester? Then join Teledyne FLIR's innovative defense team!
Teledyne FLIR Defense is a global leader in defense technologies and integrated sensing solutions with 15,000 employees globally. Since 1978, they have been at the forefront of innovation continued to push boundaries. Their diversified portfolio serves a variety of applications in government and defense, helping military personnel operate efficiently and effectively in various environments.
Teledyne FLIR are now looking for passionate and talented individual to join their team in Täby to help them continue to lead the way in surveillance technology. If you're excited about making a difference in the world and working with cutting-edge technologies, this is the place for you!
What You Will Get
A Friendly and Inclusive Culture: Join a team that values collaboration, problem-solving, and creativity.
Global Team: Work alongside passionate colleagues from around the world.
Great Team and Culture: Collaborate with other talented engineers in a supportive environment.
Financially Stable and Growing Company: Be part of a company that is financially secure and expanding.
Great Pension Plans: Enjoy excellent pension benefits.
Healthcare Benefits: Access to healthcare benefits, including friskvård, free gym, and various sports activities.
Responsibilities
Manual Testing: Support the software developers by conducting manual tests.
Automation Testing: Implement automation testing in Python in close collaboration with software developers.
Software Verification: Test and verify software during development and before releases.
Hands-On Handling: Engage directly with FLIR's software and hardware.
Design, develop, and execute test plans and test cases based on product requirements and specifications.
Collaborate with team members to reproduce and resolve issues.
Develop and maintain Continuous Integration/Continuous Deployment (CI/CD) test pipelines.
Initially work extensively with manual testing, with the aim to transition to automated tests. The candidate will be responsible for setting up the framework for this transition.
Who Are You?
To be successful in this role, we believe that you have/are:
Education: Bachelor's or Master's degree in relevant fields such as Computer Science, Embedded Systems, Electronics, or similar.
Experience: Previous experience with testing, including manual testing.
Programming Skills: Proficiency in a high-level programming language, such as Python.
Passion for Technology: A strong interest in technology.
Good communication and teamwork skills.
Familiarity with version control systems (e.g., Git).
Experience with bug tracking tools (e.g., Jira).
Experience with test management tools (e.g., TestRail, Zephyr).
English proficiency: Excellent knowledge of English, both spoken and written.
It is also beneficial if you have:
Experience with Embedded Systems
Experience with Automation Testing
Experience with Hardware Testing
But most importantly, we believe that you are:
Organized
Responsible
Intellectually Curious
Proactive
Security Clearance
Defense Industry Standards: Due to the high-security demands of the defense industry, you will need to undergo a background check.
The person needs to be able to work in Sweden, and we perform security background checks on all employees.
This position requires access to export-controlled information or items (i.e., regulated technology or technical data per ITAR/EAR US regulations). Applicants must be eligible to apply for and obtain the appropriate export control license from the U.S. Departments of State or Commerce
Join us and contribute to the next generation of defense technology!
Other Information: Start: As per agreement Location: Täby, 100% on site Employment form: This is a full-time position with an employment directly with Teledyne FLIR. Benefits and salary are dicussed seperately. Ersättning
