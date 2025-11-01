Senior Test Engineer for Automotive Systems
2025-11-01
Role Description
Contribute to the development and validation of advanced automotive systems in a safety-critical environment. You will plan and execute structured test analysis and test design, ensure full requirements traceability, and deliver defined work packages on time.
Responsibilities
Perform Test Analysis and Test Design for 100+ feature requirements.
Perform Test Analysis and Test Design for 50+ safety requirements.
Develop test cases for vehicle testing and simulation.
Execute tests, capture evidence, and report defects with clear prioritization.
Maintain end-to-end traceability from requirements to test results.
Collaborate with system, safety, and software engineers to align test scope and coverage.
Prepare test data, environments, and instrumentation for road, rig, and lab testing.
Document outcomes and provide concise status reporting and risk escalation.
Requirements
Expertise in at least two of the following:
Application of Functional Safety (ISO 26262) and/or SOTIF (ISO 21448).
Hands-on testing of functional safety requirements.
Test case development for vehicle and simulation-based testing.
Strong understanding of vehicle driving behavior and traffic rules.
Ability to work full-time and deliver to fixed milestones.
Clear written and verbal communication in English.
Meriting
Experience with SIL/HIL/MIL test environments.
Familiarity with requirements and test management tools (e.g., Polarion, DOORS, Jama, or similar).
Knowledge of CAN/LIN/Ethernet bus analysis and log-based validation.
Exposure to ADAS/AD features and scenario-based testing.
Scripting for test automation and data analysis (e.g., Python or MATLAB).
Start/Duration
Start: 2025-11-03
Duration: Until 2026-03-31
Workload: 100 %
Location
Södertälje (By agreement)
About Rasulson Consulting
