Senior Test Developer
2024-12-06
Your profile
The right candidate has a university degree in software engineering, computer science or similar and more than seven years of working experience as Agile Tester or similar.
You have good knowledge in agile principles and have worked with digital services.
You are used to work with test automation frameworks like Cypress (JavaScript).
In addition to this you easily establish good relationships with others. You have excellent communication and presentation skills.
You also have excellent analytical skills, are great at problem-solving and passionate about technology!
You ensure that you understand how your work is adding value to their customers and are not limited to only take on test related tasks but also willing to support the team where needed.
In this team they are curious about everything at work and have a "can do" attitude solving their challenges together, making sure to deliver customer value. They would like their new colleague to have the same curiosity, drive and being a team player. Så ansöker du
