Senior Test Architect for complete vehicle HIL
Volvo Personvagnar AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2024-08-29
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Personvagnar AB i Göteborg
, Borås
, Falköping
, Götene
, Skövde
eller i hela Sverige
Volvo Cars - Driving change together
Volvo Cars' continued growth is the result of a collaborative, diverse, and inclusive working environment. Today, we are one of the most well-known and respected car brands, with over 40,000 employees across the globe. At Volvo Cars, your career is designed around your skills and aspirations so you can reach your full potential.
For the right person, an inspiring, and creative workplace awaits. Did you know that every Volvo Cars employee worldwide has the right to our Family Bond, our new all-gender, paid parental leave policy? You'll also enjoy a culture and benefits package that's made us one of the world's most awarded and progressive employers.
By 2025, we aim to sell 1.2 million cars annually, 50% of which will be electric vehicles and sold directly to customers through digital channels. Join us on the journey of a lifetime as we create the driving and electrification technologies of tomorrow.
What you'll do
We are looking for a senior architect with a deep understanding of automotive systems, integration testing, and verification to build strategy, and support the testing teams. You will work in close collaboration with the product owner and Engineering manager supporting in strategic decisions and priorities. With your deep understanding and experience of automotive testing you will actively work together with the teams to secure the best possible testing of the complete SW for our coming vehicles.
As a senior test architect, you will work with test and method development for complete vehicle SW testing on system level.
You will also support developers and testers in analyzing the testing capabilities of the complete vehicle HIL to advice in test methods, test areas, and integration plans.
You will also be involved in securing the quality of the testing making sure that tests follow a standard test and review procedure.
What you'll bring
You are passionate about continuous improvement, and you want to contribute with your experience and expertise. In your work, you are organized, methodical and professional in a way that benefits the team's working climate and ability to deliver high quality solutions.
You have an expert level of testing as well as integration of automotive systems and you are fluent in English, with proficiency in both written and verbal communication. As a person you are excellent in communication, to coach and share your knowledge to the teams.
Mandatory Requirements
* M.Sc in Mechanical/Electrical/Mechatronic Engineering, Automotive engineering, or equivalent experience through years of practice.
* ISTQB or other methods for systematic SW testing.
* Good skills in System Weaver/CarWeaver.
* Swedish drivers' license
Meritorius
* dSpace simulators
* Canoe/CANape
* Matlab/Simulink
* Coding skills (Python, CAPL, C, C++)
* Agile methods
This position is based at Volvo Cars' international HQ in Gothenburg.
Please apply for this no later than 15th of September 2024, enclose your CV and cover letter written in English. Note that due to GDPR we cannot accept applications through e-mail. We interview continuously!
Welcome with your application! Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "71690-42792027". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Personvagnar AB
(org.nr 556074-3089), https://www.volvocars.com/ Arbetsplats
Volvo Car Corporation Kontakt
Volvo Car Corporation Volvo Car Corporation 031590000 Jobbnummer
8869314