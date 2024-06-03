Senior Technical Writer (12-month contract with possible extension)
2024-06-03
Epiroc is a leading productivity partner for the mining, infrastructure and natural resources industries. With
cutting-edge technology, Epiroc develops and produces innovative drill rigs, rock excavation and construction
equipment, and provides world-class service and consumables. The company was founded in Stockholm,
Sweden, and has passionate people supporting and collaborating with customers in more than 150 countries.
Learn more at www.epirocgroup.com.
Senior Technical Writer (12-month contract with possible extension)
Are you interested in creating technical information for our battery machines, supporting the global society's ongoing transition? Do you want to work in a global and digital environment together with great colleagues that challenge ways of working - and that have fun along the way? Then you might be our next technical writer working with our intelligent products!
Your team
The Technical Information Services department is responsible for efficiently develop and distribute technical information and make sure it is available and current throughout the product life cycle. Our team have expertise in different areas, such as Drill and Blast machines, Material handling machines, Automation and Battery technique, and specialists focusing on terminology, compliance, and illustrations to mention some of them.
Working in our team is very rewarding. You will join a group of committed team players that help each other out, have fun together and that like to share knowledge and feedback to constantly learn and develop. We have good collaboration with our stakeholders, and we also have many global networks to continuously develop our way of working to improve the customer experience.
Your mission
As Technical Writer you will be part of a team that creates and designs technical information, i.e. manuals and instructions, to ensure a safe and efficient operation and maintenance of our Epiroc battery products.
You will work in close collaboration with our engineers and service teams to retrieve input data and understanding of our products and deliver product information for our machine orders. You will also participate in new development projects based on your knowledge and interests.
Your profile
To thrive in this position, we believe that you are curious of getting to know and understand our systems and products to be able to create information that is correct and user-friendly.
We expect you to have experience with content management systems and we see experience with heave vehicle machines as a big advantage.
To succeed, you need to have verbal and written fluency in English and Swedish, as well as good writing and communication skills.
Good machine knowledge of battery machines is a plus, but not mandatory.
As a person, you are self-motivated and enjoy getting things done. Furthermore, you enjoy collaborating with stakeholders to be able to provide the product deliverables in line with the business needs.
Location
This position is located in Örebro, Sweden.
Application and contact information
Please send your application, including CV and personal letter, by creating an account in our recruitment system as soon as possible but no later than 16th of June 2024.
We review applications on a rolling basis. Please note that, due to the current regulations, we will only consider applications received through our system and not via email or social media.
For questions about the position please contact hiring manager:
Helena Daleskog, Manager Technical Information Services Manuals, helena.daleskog@epiroc.com
For questions about the recruitment process or application please contact:
Dana Galova, Recruitment specialist, dana.galova@epiroc.com
Life at Epiroc
By joining our team, you can expect an atmosphere of creativity, innovation, and workplace diversity. You will be a part of a group of skilled and helpful colleagues who live by our core values: Collaboration, Commitment, and Innovation. We work in a global environment with over 113 different nationalities!
In addition to the fact that we have a culture that is characterized by development combined with having a good balance between work and leisure, there are some things that makes us a little extra proud to work at Epiroc:
• Global career opportunities
• Epiroc University, for your own competence development
• Community involvement
• Benefits package, which amongst other things include flexible working hours and bonus.
A hybrid workplace
Life at Epiroc can include the possibility for a hybrid workplace. It is a way of working that offers flexibility and participation allowing for a better balance between work and private life, which also promotes well-being. The hybrid workplace is an opportunity if work allows, based on your role, responsibilities, and individual conditions. Ersättning
