Senior Technical Project Manager
Avaron AB / Civilingenjörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Stockholm
2026-06-04
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Huddinge
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige
About the Company
At Avaron, you get the security of permanent employment combined with the variety of working at different customers. We place specialists across everything from tech, IT and industry to project management and business support – and whatever the assignment, you have a consultant manager who is there for you and your development.
About the Role
You will take a key role in securing successful product introductions in an automotive environment where uptime, fast problem-solving and close collaboration matter every day. The role sits at the intersection of technology, operations and customer support, with a strong focus on Pilot Partner operations and advanced field support for complex products in real use.
You will work across the value chain and act as a trusted link between customers, dealers, distributors and R&D. This is a role for you who enjoy combining technical depth with coordination, stakeholder management and continuous improvement. It is an exciting opportunity to influence both product performance in the field and future development through real-world insights.
Job DescriptionYou will lead and coordinate activities connected to complex product introductions and Pilot Partner operations.
You will support customer uptime by driving technical investigations and helping resolve advanced issues in the field.
You will collaborate closely with customers, dealers, distributors and R&D to align priorities and move technical matters forward.
You will use software-based diagnostic and troubleshooting tools to analyze technical problems on trucks or buses and turn findings into clear actions.
You will gather feedback from real customer use, share learnings across stakeholders and contribute to continuous improvement.
You will provide hands-on support in workshop-related environments when needed and help connect operational needs with product development.
RequirementsAcademic degree or equivalent relevant work experience.
Experience from the automotive industry in relevant technical or commercial roles.
Experience from product development, such as ECU development, component development or system testing, or from commercial aftersales technical roles such as Technical Support, Sales Engineer or Master Technician.
Experience working in a workshop environment with customer vehicles.
Experience using software-based diagnostic and troubleshooting tools for trucks or buses.
Experience working in international and cross-cultural environments.
Strong communication and collaboration skills, with the ability to align and influence stakeholders at different organizational levels.
Strong understanding of customer needs and operational requirements.
VCB competence.
An analytical, structured and proactive way of working, with a strong sense of ownership.
Nice to haveBackground in commercial aftersales or engineering.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis – apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7854465-2037016". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Centralplan 15 (visa karta
)
111 20 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9948693