Senior Technical Lead (Contact Center Technology)
About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy that matches your expertise with the market's most interesting assignments, offering a platform where your professional development is central.
About the Assignment
We are looking for a senior Technical Lead to drive architecture, integrations, and engineering quality across a Contact Center Technology (CCT) ecosystem. You will guide cross-channel customer experience solutions spanning telephony, omnichannel platforms, survey tooling, and a Care application UI. The role combines hands-on engineering leadership with system design and integration architecture, with a strong focus on reliability, coherence across channels, and long-term platform direction.
Job DescriptionOwn and evolve CTI integration flows, including call state, session context, screen pop, and call controls
Ensure low-latency routing, stable call flows, and reliable post-call events
Integrate and optimize omnichannel capabilities such as ticketing, live chat, bot-to-agent handovers, and CSAT triggers
Maintain identity and session consistency across channels
Build and maintain internal tooling that supports agent workflows and integrations
Develop reliable, well-structured API connectors
Implement and standardize survey flows (e.g., IVR, CSAT, chat feedback) and define consistent survey event models
Contribute to unified integration standards and reduce fragmentation across the ecosystem
Lead the architecture and implementation of the Care UI in Ember, including patterns for state, caching, error boundaries, and customer context
Ensure modular and consistent UI components across the Care ecosystem
Mentor developers, run effective code reviews, and translate architecture into actionable engineering work
Identify cross-team risks and contribute to technical backlog refinement and architectural decision-making
RequirementsSenior-level experience as an engineer, technical lead, or architect in complex integrated customer experience systems
Strong solution and integration architecture skills (contract-first APIs and event design)
Ability to maintain coherence across identity, consent, case, and survey flows
Experience defining SLOs, non-functional requirements, and secure data handling
Strong architectural communication skills (ADRs, NFRs, architectural notes, and clear trade-offs)
Proven engineering leadership, including mentoring, code reviews, and maintainable architecture practices
Frontend experience with React and TypeScript
Backend/BFF experience with Node.js/TypeScript or Java, using REST and event-driven patterns
Experience with OAuth/OIDC, secure session handling, and PII minimization
Experience working with Genesys Cloud APIs, Enreach, Zendesk, and Boost.ai
Ember experience for UI architecture and implementation
Nice to haveExperience defining and evolving unified standards for CTI and survey integrations across multiple teams
Experience representing a contact center platform in technical communities or cross-team forums
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis, so we recommend that you apply as soon as possible.
