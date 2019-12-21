Senior Technical Lead - Hcl Technologies Sweden AB - Elektronikjobb i Göteborg
Senior Technical Lead
Hcl Technologies Sweden AB / Elektronikjobb / Göteborg
2019-12-21
Require Skill :
The cross-functional team possess skills in JavaScript, Python, Bash, Batch, Groovy, C#, C, Jenkins and software architecture. In our team deliveries, everyone is expected to contribute. We expect that a Software developer works well in teams, is proactive, creative, share experiences, is driven and takes responsibility. We expect you to have several years of experience from implementing Continuous Integration Infrastructure or Software Development. We want you to have good knowledge in Javascript, Python or C#. You need to be fluent in English both oral and written. We consider it to be meritorious if you have any of the following competencies. · GIT, Jira and Jenkins or other CI tools · Bash, Batch,Groovy · Experience from DevOps · Experience from agile way of working · Experience from Embedded SW development
Publiceringsdatum
2019-12-21
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2020-02-20
Adress
HCL Technologies Sweden AB
Odinsgatan 13 Vån 5
41103 GÖTEBORG
Jobbnummer
5017118
