Senior Technical Lead
Tata Technologies Nordics AB / Elektronikjobb / Göteborg Visa alla elektronikjobb i Göteborg
2023-07-12
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Tata Technologies Nordics AB i Göteborg
TATA Technologies Nordics AB is looking to recruit a Senior Technical Lead with experience as Product Owner for Automotive Software (Inverter and e-Powertrain) to strengthen our E&ES team in Gothenburg.
Responsibilities:
• Manage the product roadmap and product requirements (w.r.t. Software for an Automotive E-PT system)
• Guides the scrum team and applies the Agile framework to (current) troubleshooting tasks/ tickets
• Drafts the key objectives for the team (technical)
• Responsible for tracking deliveries and status of tasks/ tickets
• Represent the Scrum Team to the customer
Requirements:
• 8+ years in Automotive Embedded Software Development
• Hands on experience in development of software for Automotive ECUs
• Project Management or Team Leading Experience
• Experience with Automotive Powertrain, Driveline Systems (preferred) or Chassis, Braking or ADAS (optional) systems
Knowledge/Skills:
• Knowledge of AGILE (LeSS/ SaFE) frameworks and methodologies
• Experience with AUTOSAR and Basic Software
• Experience with Inverters or Power Electronics (bonus)
• Experience with Application development and Software Integration
• Good communication, presentation and leadership skills
If you are passionate about bringing innovation to the projects you work on and want to join a global company, then this is the place for you.
Tata Technologies: Make it real. Make it BetterTM.
Tata Technologies would like to thank all applicants for their interest, each application will be reviewed against the set criteria for the role. We would like to advise that only candidates under consideration will be contacted. If you do not hear from us within 10 working days following the closing date it will mean that unfortunately your application has not been successful. We will however retain your details for any suitable future opportunities. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-08-11
E-post: Adina.florea@tatatechnologies.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Senior Technical Lead". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Tata Technologies Nordics AB
(org.nr 556798-1286)
Gustaf Larsons Väg 15 (visa karta
)
418 78 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
7961190