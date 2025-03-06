Senior System Verification Engineer - Charging Function
Volvo Business Services AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2025-03-06
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Kungsbacka
, Borås
, Trollhättan
eller i hela Sverige
Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.
Senior System Verification Engineer - Charging Function
As the electric vehicle market evolves rapidly, new opportunities are emerging in charging verification and development. At Volvo Group Electromobility, we are committed to leading the way by setting the benchmark for innovative and efficient charging verification processes, accelerating development beyond traditional automotive timelines. As a Charging Function Verification Engineer, you will play a key role in advancing cutting-edge technologies that shape the future of sustainable transport solutions, reducing greenhouse gas emissions.
Who we are
One of the most vital aspects of electrification is ensuring seamless and reliable charging. Reliable charging is crucial for our customers to fulfill their transportation missions and to drive the transition toward sustainable transport solutions. The Charging Verification team is dedicated to making this a reality. Our team shares a passion for verification and electromobility, where diverse backgrounds, perspectives, and experiences are at the heart of our success. This diversity allows us to approach challenges creatively and develop innovative solutions. With a genuine interest in new technology and a strong forward-thinking mindset, we embrace collaboration, knowledge-sharing and find the best solutions together!
What you will do
In this role, you will play an important role in verifying charging functionality, collaborating closely with system, software, and hardware development teams to ensure robust and high-quality solutions are developed and delivered.
Your responsibilities will include:
Planning, preparing, and leading charging verification activities.
Developing test methods and cases based on component, system, and functional requirements.
Driving alignment by understanding and managing the verification needs in collaboration with key stakeholders.
Enhancing processes through continuous improvement, working together with colleagues in development, simulation and in the HIL area to optimize efficiency and outcomes.
The application process
An email confirmation will be sent as soon as you submit your application. After this, it is still possible to update your personal profile by logging into your account. The hiring team will review your application together with the hiring manager. Shortlisted candidates will be contacted with information about the following steps.
If you have any questions, please contact the Hiring Manager, Martin Norén at martin.noren@volvo.com
Who you are
We are looking for a Senior System Verification Engineer with a genuine interest in electromobility and verification. You thrive in a proactive, results-driven environment, where prioritizing tasks and achieving objectives come naturally. With great communication skills and a collaborative mindset, you continuously seek ways to improve processes and embrace innovation to drive success.
Requirements for this role:
A BSc or MSc in Mechatronics, Physics, Electrical Engineering, or a related discipline.
Strong background in functional-, electronics-, or electromobility verification. (7+ years)
Proficiency in working within vehicle-, lab-, and HIL environments.
Hands-on experience with measurement tools (e.g., CANalyzer, analog measurement equipment).
Experience in test automation processes
B driver's license, if you have a Truck license, it is even better!
Fluency in English, both written and spoken.
Meriting
Leadership experience (e.g. project management, Product Owner, Scrum master or equivalent)
Experience in functional safety
Knowledge and work experience within the electromobility field
Experience in charging standards (e.g. CCS, DIN, CHAdeMO, GB/T, NACS) Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-24 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "18776-43223846". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197) Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Kontakt
Oriana Gracia +46 31 660000 Jobbnummer
9207198