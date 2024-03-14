Senior System Software Engineer
2024-03-14
Cognibotics put years of research on robot accuracy, calibration, and motion control to practical use. With a product portfolio containing both add-on components for top performing classical robots, as well as new robot designs with record breaking reach, speed, and precision, we help our customers improve productivity, quality, and cost efficiency by providing top performing robot solutions for new and existing industrial processes.
At Cognibotics you will become part of a team of robotics and compiler experts that aim to bring modern programming technology to the world of robotics.
We are looking for new team members with experience in systems programming. As a part of this team, you will work closely with experts in compilers, memory management and systems programming, developing advanced robotics systems that operate with guaranteed, hard real-time performance.
We are looking for someone with a computer science (or related) background, ideally with the following experience:
C/C++ programming
• Real-time and/or concurrent programming
• Git for version control and collaboration
• Using build systems, eg CMake
• Continuous integration
Other desirable experience:
• Working with compilers and/or virtual machine internals.
• Robotics/Automation and control.
• Familiarity with Julia.
The ideal candidate will be responsible for developing high-quality applications. They will also be responsible for designing and implementing testable and maintainable code.
The candidate must be fluent in Swedish or English.
Location:
Work is preformed on site in Lund.
