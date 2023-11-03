Senior system Java engineer
Role overview
Are you a motivated and self-driven person who appreciates a good work-life balance? Do you enjoy working with the latest technology to build modular scalable Microservices? Then Tradedoubler is the right place for you!
We are expanding our team and are now looking for a Senior Engineer who have experience with high-performing and distributed applications, enjoying to architect and implement solutions running globally and orchestrated within the cloud where we employ a build and deploy process being based on modern GitOps practices. Depending on your interests you'll find exciting challenges within all of our teams and projects; speaking of our global tracking (big data processing), distributed API or event-driven platform services, just to name some.
You will be part of a highly skilled team where the solution architecture is strongly considered and together with your team you will ensure that the underlying IT architecture delivers the capabilities that address current and future business needs.
We offer a stimulating work culture with varying work tasks which you greatly influence. The working ambiance is creative, collaborative and our flat organizational structure with strong international atmosphere promotes communication and sharing of ideas. We offer an environment where the business is important, but enjoyment and balance of life is encouraged and recognized. You will work in an environment that supports your individual growth.
Professional requirements
Minimum Bachelor's degree in Computer Science or related field of study or similar qualification
Minimum 3 years' experience of Java
Have an eye for quality and care about sound engineering practices such as automated testing.
You're familiar with designing and building distributed and scalable systems and enjoy seeing millions of users running your code
You have good understanding of data structures and algorithms and understand how to apply them to design pragmatic solutions.
Familiar with Linux
Very good analytic skills
Excellent written and verbal communication in English
Main responsibilities
Re-engineer and improve software for our core business.
Create scalable and distributed event-driven applications in Java, embracing tech stacks being built on stateful computation over data streams, message queuing like Kafka, Rest-APIs, latest Spring (Boot), Oracle, Cassandra, Elastic Search, GitOps and Kubernetes - just to name a few.
Work with other teams within the products department and across the business to improve business processes and products.
Eager to work with cutting edge technologies and apply them to improve performance, security and maintainability of our products.
Be a member of a highly competent and cross functional team.
Write high quality software.
It's beneficial if you:
Have experience from online marketing and/or e-commerce.
Have experience with Java 8 and above, Spring Framework, event stream processing, distributed architecture, high availability and high performance, Kafka, Docker, databases (Cassandra, Elastic Search, Oracle, Postgres), AWS, GitOps principles, Kubernetes, and Git
Have the patience to learn big and complex technology stacks that are waiting for your help to refactor/rewrite.
Knowledge about Clean Code and architectural/design patterns
Have experience with monitoring and metrics based on the Prometheus suite.
Why work at Tradedoubler?
Tradedoubler is an international performance marketing partner, creating smarter results for its clients and partners through traffic, technology and expertise. We help our clients grow their online sales and find new customers for their businesses and we help an expanding network of online publishers monetise their websites.
Working at Tradedoubler is stimulating, challenging and fun. We pride ourselves in offering an environment where everyone can contribute and make a difference to the success of our business. Our employees come from all over the world, producing a culturally diverse environment where creativity, communication and idea sharing are highly valued.
We recognise that our employees are the key to our success and with this in mind we offer competitive salaries and benefits as well as the opportunity for every employee to grow with us.
