Senior System Engineer in Risk and Hazard!
Bravura Sverige AB / Elektronikjobb / Göteborg Visa alla elektronikjobb i Göteborg
2024-04-08
About Bravura:
About the job:
This is a direct recruitment, which means that the recruitment process takes place through Bravura and you are employed directly by the Datavärde Teknik.
About the company:
We are a consulting agency that is on the mission to make the world a better place by working towards better usage of our resources. Waste is bad. Simple as that. Our Mission is to make sure that all Resources are used to the max and there will be as little Waste as possible. Consequently, we usually operate within domains like Energy Storage, Electrification, Industrial IT and Marine Telematics.
Our operational approach entails delivering professional engineering services and innovative solutions. These solutions are crafted to cater to our customers unique needs and are usually developed in-house, thus onsite collaboration occurs.
We hire people to solve unsolved problems, not to do already known tasks and now we're looking for you!
Read more on https://www.datavardeteknik.se/
Tasks and responsibilities:
As a Senior System Engineer in Risk and Hazard, you will have the opportunity to work on a wide range of projects, each presenting unique challenges and opportunities. Your responsibilities may include:
• Collaborating with clients to define project requirements and objectives
• Contributing to the design and optimization of systems to ensure safety and reliability
• Conducting risk assessments and analysis to identify potential hazards and recommend mitigation measures
• Developing and implementing test plans and procedures to validate system performance and safety
• Providing expertise in battery systems integration and optimization, as needed for specific projects
• Producing high-quality documentation and reports to communicate project findings and recommendations
Education, Experience and Personal characteristics:
• Degree in electrical engineering, software, or comparable
• Minimum 7 years work experience in industry environment designing products or systems
• Experience in system engineering with hardware or software background
• Knowledge regarding functional safety standards e.g. (ISO 26262, IEC 61508, ISO13849)
• Experience in functional safety risk assessment and analysis methodologies
• Familiarity with hardware reliability metrics
• Good English, both written and spoken
As a person, you are analytically inclined and can quickly create an understanding of tasks and see a way forward. You have a logical approach, prefer to trust data and approach problems from a scientific and analytical perspective. You have the interest and the ability to immerse yourself in complex problems. In addition, you strive to help your customers in a solution-oriented way and can solve questions without given answers. You are careful and attentive to details where you discover things that others often miss. Finally, you are flexible in your way of working and you can easily adapt to new situations.
Other information:
Start: Upon agreement
Location: Gothenburg
Salary: Upon agreement
Questions about Bravura's recruitment process? You can find answers to the most frequently asked questions here: http://bravura.se/min-profil/fragor-och-svar/
If you have specific questions about the service, please email info@bravura.se
and someone on the team will help you. Specify the service.
