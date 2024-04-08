Senior System Engineer in Electrification
Bravura Sverige AB / Elektronikjobb / Göteborg Visa alla elektronikjobb i Göteborg
2024-04-08
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Bravura Sverige AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Härryda
eller i hela Sverige
About Bravura:
Vi på Bravura jobbar med bemanning och rekrytering. Hos oss finns möjligheter för dig som vill ta nästa steg i karriären. Välkommen att hitta ditt drömjobb genom oss - som konsult eller rekryterad.
About the job:
This is a direct recruitment, which means that the recruitment process takes place through Bravura and you are employed directly by the Datavärde Teknik.
About the company:
We are a consulting agency that is on the mission to make the world a better place by working towards better usage of our resources. Waste is bad. Simple as that. Our Mission is to make sure that all Resources are used to the max and there will be as little Waste as possible. Consequently, we usually operate within domains like Energy Storage, Electrification, Industrial IT and Marine Telematics.
Our operational approach entails delivering professional engineering services and innovative solutions. These solutions are crafted to cater to our customers unique needs and are usually developed in-house, thus onsite collaboration occurs.
We hire people to solve unsolved problems, not to do already known tasks and now we're looking for you!
Read more on https://www.datavardeteknik.se/
Tasks and responsibilities:
In your role as a Senior System Engineer, you'll be at the helm of electrification projects, guiding them from conception to completion. Your tasks will encompass:
• Taking the reins of electrification projects, providing direction and expertise to ensure their successful execution
• Crafting tailored solutions to meet the unique requirements and objectives of each project
• Fine-tune power electronics systems to achieve optimal performance and reliability, utilizing advanced simulations and calculations to guide your decisions
• Collaborating closely with clients, define rigorous test requirements, overseeing their implementation to guarantee the functionality, reliability, and safety of electrification systems
• Delving into the intricacies of battery systems, leading their design and optimization efforts, leveraging your knowledge to deliver innovative solutions
• Working together with cross-functional teams, ensuring seamless integration between software and hardware components, facilitating cohesive system functionality
Education, Experience and Personal characteristics:
• Degree in electrical engineering, applied physics or comparable
• Minimum 7 years work experience in industry environment designing products or systems
• Experience in system engineering with electrical hardware background
• Experience within ESS (Energy Storage Systems), Equipment or Vehicle/CE/EV development
• Experience in high voltage safety and hazards aspects of designing products
• Good familiarity with components such as inverters, power converters and Li-ion battery systems
• Good English language, both written and spoken
As a person, you are analytically inclined and can quickly create an understanding of tasks and see a way forward. You have a logical approach, prefer to trust data and approach problems from a scientific and analytical perspective. You have the interest and the ability to immerse yourself in complex problems. In addition, you strive to help your customers in a solution-oriented way and can solve questions without given answers. You are careful and attentive to details where you discover things that others often miss. Finally, you are flexible in your way of working and you can easily adapt to new situations.
Other information:
Start: Upon agreement
Location: Gothenburg
Salary: Upon agreement
Questions about Bravura's recruitment process? You can find answers to the most frequently asked questions here: http://bravura.se/min-profil/fragor-och-svar/
If you have specific questions about the service, please email info@bravura.se
and someone on the team will help you. Specify the service.
We recommend that you submit your application immediately as we make a continuous selection. Welcome with your application! Ersättning
Enligt överenskommelse. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Bravura Sverige AB
(org.nr 556752-0803) Arbetsplats
Bravura Kontakt
Navid Parsa navid.parsa@bravura.se 08-40024050 Jobbnummer
8592991