Senior System Engineer
Phadia AB / Datajobb / Uppsala Visa alla datajobb i Uppsala
2023-10-03
, Östhammar
, Sigtuna
, Österåker
, Håbo
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Phadia AB i Uppsala
, Stockholm
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
Do you have a passion for innovative ideas and groundbreaking discoveries? With over $1 billion invested annually in R&D, at Thermo Fisher Scientific you'll help solve some of the world's toughest challenges, from giving cancer patients hope, ensuring safe drinking water and helping law enforcement tackle cases through forensics. We empower our teams to put science into meaningful action and give our R&D colleagues the autonomy, resources, and tools they need to take science a step beyond.
Senior System Engineer Uppsala, Sweden
This position is based in Uppsala, where Thermo Fisher develops, manufactures, and markets complete blood test systems to support the clinical diagnosis and monitoring of allergy, asthma and autoimmune diseases. With 1,900 employees worldwide, and 1,000 in Sweden, we are the global leader in in-vitro allergy testing and the European leader in autoimmunity diagnostics. Read how our R&D professionals in Sweden are enjoying our innovative work atmosphere and the role they are playing in helping humankind: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AW6AYxC4l10
Discover Impactful Work:
Are you looking for a meaningful job in an international company that has strong values? Would you like to use your knowledge as a Senior System Engineer and have a possibility to help our customers how they conduct and diagnose allergies and autoimmune diseases around the world? You are a dedicated person who wants to develop new instrument solutions in the life science area. We can offer you an exciting and rewarding career where you will get a great opportunity to develop your technical skills as well as professionally in one of the world's largest life science companies. Come and work in an exciting role where you can really make a difference in people's lives!
A day in the Life:
As a Sr. System Engineer in our team, you are part of the entire chain of development activities within a project. From concepting and setting requirements through design, integration and the final verification and validation. In the role you will acquire a deep understanding of how hardware, electronics, software, and assay interact and the interfaces between them. You will become a member of a multi-functional project team where a collaborative approach is a key for success.
The role includes but is not limited to:
Requirements writing
Iterate technical solutions to make sure that design solutions fulfill our needs.
Identify stakeholders/subject matter experts and collect input from them.
Describe the impact of technical solutions and anchor it with product owners.
Risk management for product and project
Integration tests
Review of test cases for testing and verification.
Keys to Success:
As a person, it's important that you are curious, self-going, driven with ability to adjust your communication to the receiver. You will interact with many team members both internal at Thermo Fisher and suppliers/partners to Thermo Fisher Globally. As a senior System Engineer, it is also important that you have leading skills to be able to take on activities where you will be responsible for leading activities and your colleagues forward.
Education
Batchelor's and/or Master's (preferred) degree in relevant engineering field
Experience
Proven track record from development projects, preferably within life science or other regulated areas.
Experience from system engineering tasks such as leadership, iterate and get decisions on design solutions, risk analysis, integration tests and writing requirements.
Experience from complex products that preferably contained hardware, electronics, software, and assay.
Knowledge, Skills, Abilities
Ability to take a holistic view on development.
Analytic thinking, problem solving and ability to prioritize your work tasks are important skills.
As a person, you should be someone who takes initiatives and works in a structured way within the project team.
Strong self-leadership, including team lead and presentation skills.
Ability to collaborate with people with various competencies.
Ability of working independently, taking ownership for the management of processes, projects, and timelines.
Clear communicator, both verbally and written in Swedish and English
Skilled to work across departments, in a matrix organization,
Most of all you should enjoy working in a team that wants to have fun at work helping each other creating great products.
Work Environment
You will work from our office in Uppsala, Sweden with possibility for remote work in line with our policies.
Benefits
Thermo Fisher Scientific offers employment with an innovative, forward-thinking organization, and outstanding career and development prospects. We offer an exciting company culture that stands for integrity, intensity, involvement, and innovation! We believe it is not only the salary that matters when you decide to take up employment with us. We also offer a range of attractive benefits, together with a meaningful purpose and an exciting working environment where you can truly develop your potential. We offer competitive remuneration, annual incentive plan bonus, healthcare, and a range of employee benefits such as health benefits, flexible working hours, and a bonus scheme for all employees.
Please apply via http://jobs.thermofisher.com/
Apply as soon as possible, the position will be filled as soon as suitable candidate is found!
Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Watch as our colleagues explain 5 reasons to work with us. A one team of 100,000+ colleagues, we share a common set of values - Integrity, Intensity, Innovation and Involvement - working together to accelerate research, solve complex scientific challenges, drive technological innovation and support patients in need. #StartYourStory at Thermo Fisher Scientific, where diverse experiences, backgrounds and perspectives. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-22 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Phadia AB
(org.nr 556041-3204)
Rapsgatan 7 (visa karta
)
751 37 UPPSALA Arbetsplats
Phadia AB Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Phadia AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8162375