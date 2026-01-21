Senior System Developer
2026-01-21
For one of our clients, a leading Nordic financial services company, we are looking for a Senior System Developer with strong technical expertise and a holistic system perspective. The assignment focuses on development, architecture, and continuous improvement of CRM and customer-facing systems in a scaled agile environment.
Organization Description
The assignment is part of the IT Customer & Business domain, responsible for systems supporting customer management, sales, pricing, and products. IT and business work closely together to deliver stable, secure, and modern digital solutions.
Employer Description
The client is an organization with high ambitions in digital transformation, cloud adoption, and modern software engineering, operating in a complex and business-critical environment.
Role Description
You will work both hands-on and strategically with backend development, system architecture, and technical leadership. The role involves collaboration with multiple teams and stakeholders, contributing to long-term, sustainable solutions.
Responsibilities
Backend development using Java and Spring Boot
Design and development of RESTful APIs and microservices
Architecture across frontend, BFF, and backend
Work with relational databases and integrations
DevOps, CI/CD pipelines, and automation
Operations, monitoring, and incident handling
Code quality, security, and performance improvements
Technical coaching and knowledge sharing
Required Qualifications
Strong experience with Java / Spring Boot
Experience with .NET
Solid knowledge of REST APIs
Experience in system architecture and design
Hands-on experience with Microsoft Azure
Experience with Docker and Kubernetes
DevOps, CI/CD, and Infrastructure as Code
Experience with relational databases
Fluent in English and Swedish
Desired Qualifications
Experience with payment solutions (e.g. Swish, Paynova)
PostgreSQL, KQL, and Azure PaaS services
Test automation tools such as JUnit and Cucumber
Experience as Tech Lead or Solution Architect
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-15
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Northab AB
(org.nr 556911-3458) Arbetsplats
Northab Jobbnummer
9696137