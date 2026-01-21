Senior System Developer

Northab AB / Datajobb / Göteborg
2026-01-21


For one of our clients, a leading Nordic financial services company, we are looking for a Senior System Developer with strong technical expertise and a holistic system perspective. The assignment focuses on development, architecture, and continuous improvement of CRM and customer-facing systems in a scaled agile environment.

Organization Description

The assignment is part of the IT Customer & Business domain, responsible for systems supporting customer management, sales, pricing, and products. IT and business work closely together to deliver stable, secure, and modern digital solutions.

Employer Description

The client is an organization with high ambitions in digital transformation, cloud adoption, and modern software engineering, operating in a complex and business-critical environment.

Role Description

You will work both hands-on and strategically with backend development, system architecture, and technical leadership. The role involves collaboration with multiple teams and stakeholders, contributing to long-term, sustainable solutions.

Responsibilities

Backend development using Java and Spring Boot

Design and development of RESTful APIs and microservices

Architecture across frontend, BFF, and backend

Work with relational databases and integrations

DevOps, CI/CD pipelines, and automation

Operations, monitoring, and incident handling

Code quality, security, and performance improvements

Technical coaching and knowledge sharing

Required Qualifications

Strong experience with Java / Spring Boot

Experience with .NET

Solid knowledge of REST APIs

Experience in system architecture and design

Hands-on experience with Microsoft Azure

Experience with Docker and Kubernetes

DevOps, CI/CD, and Infrastructure as Code

Experience with relational databases

Fluent in English and Swedish

Desired Qualifications

Experience with payment solutions (e.g. Swish, Paynova)

PostgreSQL, KQL, and Azure PaaS services

Test automation tools such as JUnit and Cucumber

Experience as Tech Lead or Solution Architect

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-15
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Northab AB (org.nr 556911-3458)

Arbetsplats
Northab

Jobbnummer
9696137

