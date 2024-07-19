Senior System Design Engineer
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
What you will do
Electromobility is one of the main development areas within Volvo Group and is at the forefront of environmentally friendly transport solutions for a more sustainable tomorrow. We are responsible for the transition from conventional powertrains to electromobility and to secure a stepwise implementation in different segments/regions. We develop and drive the electromobility product portfolio for Trucks and Buses as well as create opportunities for all business areas within Volvo Group. Electromobility is a growing organization in place to shape the future! The importance of electromobility is growing every day, and a key component within the electrified powertrain is the Battery System. At System complete Energy Storage System, we are responsible to develop complete Energy Storage Systems realized by hardware and software solutions.
We are working in a cross-functional way from requirement, concept, design, final verification, implementation in production and aftermarket.
Your responsibilities will include: Working in concept design, from early phases and throughout product development including maintenance. Requirement specifications, collecting and breakdown of requirements. Working together with technology teams and system teams to define the system design to meet the requirements. Balancing of the technical solution and support for verification. Involving in the technical decisions towards projects and suppliers, making sure that we continuously improve quality.
Who are you?
We believe that to be successful in this position, you are a pragmatic team player that loves to develop system designs with the customer in focus. Since the area is in an early phase, it is important that you are flexible and enjoy working in a changing environment. You have a broad knowledge and experience of both Electrical and Mechanical development. Confident in leading system solution towards suppliers and product teams. We also believe that you feel comfortable of owning and taking responsibility of your system and do so with great attitude.
Relevant Experience
* 5 years of experience from System design/architecture within automotive systems.
* Experience from development within Electrical Propulsion System. Experience of battery technologies/systems within the application of electric vehicles.
* Min. 4 years of experience from design within Energy Storage Systems. Good understanding of how Battery Packs building blocks and system attributes influence battery & vehicle system.
* Experience in defining requirement and balancing requirement between stakeholders and technical solution.
* Master degree in Mechatronics, Electrical or Mechanical Engineering or similar.
Meritorious:
Competencies within Volvo process and tools, particularly DVP and methods
Experience working as a Component Owner or Engineering Project Manager
Feel free to reach out if you have any questions!
Hiring Manager: Henrik Persson
Talent Aquisition Partner: ' 'Eugenia Vranjancu
E-mail Adress: eugenia.vranjancu@consultant.volvo.com
Last Application date: 12 August, 2024
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination. We are committed to removing the barriers to entry, which is why we ask that even if you feel you may not meet every qualification on the job description, please apply and let us decide.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities.
Group Trucks Technology are seeking talents to help design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of our team, you'll help us by engineering exciting next-gen technologies and contribute to projects that determine new, sustainable solutions. Bring your love of developing systems, working collaboratively, and your advanced skills to a place where you can make an impact. Join our design shift that leaves society in good shape for the next generation. Ersättning
