Senior System Architect to Mycronic!
2025-10-14
Think of the most high-tech electronics products you can imagine. Then think one step further. What technology creates the most advanced high-tech of today? Mycronic 's does. With unique and world-leading production solutions, we spearhead the electronics industry. Right now, Mycronic is on a journey of growth, where we continue to explore new markets and expand worldwide. Do you have several years of experience in system architecture and are looking for an exciting challenge at one of the world's most high-tech companies? Then this is the opportunity for you!
OM TJÄNSTEN
Mycronic is a Swedish high-tech company that has been a trusted partner to electronics and display manufacturers worldwide for over 50 years. Today, we continue to grow and serve customers in an expanding variety of industries. What we do shapes the future of technology and, in turn, the way we live our lives tomorrow. The Pattern Generator (PG) division, which you will belong to, holds a unique position in the market as the world's leading supplier of mask writers for production of advanced photomasks. These photomasks are used globally, providing cutting-edge production solutions for high-resolution displays and semiconductor chips. Almost all displays you see around you; TV:s, computers, tablets, mobile phones etc. are manufactured using our technology.
We Offer
• A strategic role where you will have a significant influence on the direction of our most advanced systems
• The opportunity to work with new technology and contribute to innovation
• A culture that values collaboration, knowledge sharing, and continuous learning
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
As our Senior System Architect, you will lead the work in defining, developing, and securing robust, scalable, and sustainable system architectures for complex environments. You will be the driving force in translating business needs into technical solutions, working closely with product owners, development teams, customers, and other stakeholders. You provide the central architectural perspective that connects and coordinates all engineering disciplines, from software and electronics to mechanics, optics, and lithography. With your experience, you can understand both customer needs and our technical opportunities. We value a mature and pragmatic product development mindset: you know when to push for improvements and when to recognize what already works well.
In this role, you will also face the challenge of ensuring that the right decisions are made for different subsystems. This means fostering continuous dialogue around needs, keeping the right balance between a high-level perspective and the necessary technical details, and inspiring active engagement from the people you collaborate with. You will work across many interfaces, navigate different opinions and perspectives, and at the same time have the courage to make decisions that move us forward and help us reach our goals.
Furthermore you will...
• Conduct architecture reviews and risk assessments as well as secure cross disciplinary technical decisions.
• Support sales at customer specific development by performing requirement analyses and product definition.
• Initialize and establish new external contacts and networks that can contribute to our development efforts and speed.
• Ensure freedom to operate in new projects
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
We are looking for someone curious and eager to invest the time needed to truly understand our product. While the learning curve may take time, for the right person it represents an exciting challenge and a chance to make a real impact. You are a true team player with an open and positive mindset, a strong sense of responsibility, and the ability to thrive in a global, fast-changing environment where your skill in prioritizing, and reprioritizing, will be key to success. You also demonstrate an understanding of the importance of documentation and have the ability to consistently produce it, ensuring clarity and alignment across different stakeholders.
On top of that, you have...
• At least a Master's degree in Engineering Physics, electronics, mechatronics or similar
• Several years of work experience within system architecture for complex products containing both hardware and software
• Knowledge of Systems Engineering, both in theory and practise
• Experience in defining requirements and balancing requirements between stakeholders and technical solutions
• The ability to lead technical discussions to decisions
• Strong communication skills in both Swedish and English
We see it as a merit if you have...
• Knowledge within lithography process, semiconductor or display technology
Additional information
• Start: By agreement
• Scope: Full-time
• Location: Täby
• The recruitment process is handled by Academic Work, and Mycronic's wish is that all questions from external applications regarding the position goes to Academic Work.
• Contact details: Senior Recruitment Consultant Johanna Sörell, johanna.sorell@academicwork.se
and Recruitment Coordinator Minna Loosaar, minna.loosaar@academicwork.se
Our recruitment process
• Phone interview with Academic Work
• Personality & problem-solving test
• In-depth interview with Academic Work
• Interviews with Mycronic
• References + decision
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
A culture of collaboration and personal growth
At Mycronic, we love what we do, but most importantly who we do it with. Because to us the relationships we have with our customers and each other are the keys to success. Take part in the excitement of working with innovative people and global businesses who are elevating today's standards in modern electronics. Share in the responsibility of bringing great ideas to life within an inclusive culture that not only promotes personal growth and embraces diversity but depends upon it. Here you are expected to have a voice and will be encouraged to get involved. It's this very mindset that empowers our people to make a positive difference for a broad range of businesses, society and the planet - every day. Varaktighet, arbetstid, etc.
