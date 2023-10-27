Senior System Architect Complete SW & Electronics Architecture
2023-10-27
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Senior System Architect - Complete SW & Electronics Architecture (CESA)
Product Strategy & Architecture - organization
Our mission
• Ensure that the SW&E (Software & Electronics) architecture is suitable for defining efficient system solutions according to company strategies
• Ensure that the organization is well-acquainted with the SW&E architecture and takes responsibility for the complete system
We have organized our System Architects into
Global Architect Teams, grouped by the name of CESA (Complete Electrical System Architects). We work both strategically, for future platforms and products, and operational, supporting the product development organizations in delivering software and hardware solutions into the system.
Interested in learning more? We are looking forward to your application!
We are curious about what you think about the future. Would you like to know more about our R&D and the role?
Hiring Manager: Magnus Erenstedt, magnus.erenstedt@volvocars.com
To apply, please register your profile at our career site and attach your application documents as soon as possible since recruitment is ongoing.
Please note that applications by e-mail will not be accepted due to GDPR.
As we use our channels for recruitment, we respectfully but strictly decline to be contacted for any offer of recruitment assistance from external companies.
Who you are
We are now looking for a system architect with a software focus. You have a solid software background with more than 10 years of experience in the development of embedded systems and large-scale development organizations.
You typically have several years of technical leadership roles within software architecture, system engineering, and system design.
You easily take a systematic approach and have abilities to grasp the responsibility for complete system solutions in the vehicle.
Always keep the goal in mind that our software- and electronics- architecture should enable our business. You are structured, and communicative and can use suitable value argumentation in dialogue with both product managers and when empowering the software developers.
What you'll do as a System Architect
As a System Architect, you will govern the SW- and Electronics architecture and service-oriented design. You will contribute to defining the systems, functions, modules, and interfaces, validate technology assumptions, and evaluate alternatives. You govern shared computer resources, and you guide and support the development teams to make technical decisions and take on broad responsibility.
Required qualifications/skills:
• M.Sc in Computer Science and Software Engineering or similar relevant experience
• At least 10 years of relevant work experience as a software architect, system engineer/designer combined with technical leading roles such as product manager
• Documented skills in managing system and software architecture for large-scale embedded systems
• Model-driven system engineering
• Principles and practices of different architectural patterns and styles such as service-oriented architectures incl. service discovery
• Ability to clearly express the connections between larger business goals and small backlog items
• Software quality, measures, and KPIs
• Driver's license (B-level)
Meritorious
Experience from working with:
• Automotive- and infotainment domains in an international environment
• Object oriented design / Design patterns
• Embedded Linux Development
• Software product line architecture and variants management
• System integration and testing
• Continuous Integration
• Communication protocols in the automotive domain (Ethernet incl. SOME/IP, CAN, LIN)
• Wireless communication
• The AUTOSAR standard (communication stack and partial networking)
• Connectivity technologies like Bluetooth stacks, WiFi, and phone mirroring technologies
You are a self- and data-driven and result-oriented person. A technical leader who empowers others and creates energy. You can communicate clearly and concisely, in written and spoken English, with technical development teams as well as with managers and business teams.
