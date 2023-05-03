Senior SW integration engineer
2023-05-03
Description:
Due to intensive growth, GlobalLogic Automotive department is glad to invite SW integration engineer to an Automotive project. The project aim is to optimize, extend with new features Automotive Solution. Our clients are Tier 1s and OEMs from Europe and USA and development is targeted to Automotive Solution what will be deployed in newest European cars. The project is considered as technical excellence and we are paying huge attention to technical challenge motivation of our team members as well as excellence compensation.
At our project we are building a computer-in-the-car architecture - key for enabling innovation within areas such as advanced connectivity, machine learning and autonomous drive.
Requirements:
Required:
More than 5 years of commercial experience in the embedded-software development
Hands on experience with Autosar
2+ years of experience with embedded-software integration
Hands on experience in Jenkins
Practical experience with embedded C
Experience with debugging and issues analysis
Experience with Jenkins, Linux make-files, scrippting languages: python, bash
Will be a plus:
Experience with Aurix Tricore
Experience with Ethernet Stack, SOME/IP, XCP
DaVinci toolchain
Job Responsibilities:
As a SW integration engineer you will be responsible for:
source code merge activities coordination and build management of the official software releases
development of integration plan, integration guideline, integration test specification
analysis the requirements in order to derive the relevant test aspects
debugging and issues analysis of software and hardware
What We Offer
Exciting Projects: With clients across all industries and sectors, we offer an opportunity to work on market-defining products using the latest technologies.
Collaborative Environment: You can expand your skills by collaborating with a diverse team of highly talented people in an open, laidback environment - or even abroad in one of our global centers or client facilities!
Work-Life Balance: GlobalLogic prioritizes work-life balance, which is why we offer flexible work schedules.
Professional Development: We develop paths suited to your individual talents through international knowledge exchanges and professional certification opportunities.
Excellent Benefits: We provide our employees with private medical care, sports facilities cards, group life insurance, travel insurance and cultural activities.
Fun Perks: We want you to feel comfortable in your work, which is why we create good working environment with relax zones, host social and teambuilding activities and stock our kitchen with delicious teas and coffees!
About GlobalLogic
GlobalLogic is a leader in digital engineering. We help brands across the globe design and build innovative products, platforms, and digital experiences for the modern world. By integrating experience design, complex engineering, and data expertise-we help our clients imagine what's possible, and accelerate their transition into tomorrow's digital businesses. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, GlobalLogic operates design studios and engineering centers around the world, extending our deep expertise to customers in the automotive, communications, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, semiconductor, and technology industries. GlobalLogic is a Hitachi Group Company operating under Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501) which contributes to a sustainable society with a higher quality of life by driving innovation through data and technology as the Social Innovation Business. Så ansöker du
