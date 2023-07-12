Senior SW developer for Sales Po...
2023-07-12
Hi there!
Are you a techie at heart with experience of taking an old system into the future by influencing tech, culture, and people?
If this idea makes your heart beat a little faster, you could very well be the one we're looking for to code, whiteboard, collaborate and guide us into the future.
But first, some background:
Salesportal is one of the most important systems in the global sales eco-system at Scania. We enable sales on a global scale, while adapting to local markets, serving and empowering thousands of sales representatives daily. We are about 25 techies working in three teams to make this happen.
The nature of Salesportal requires us to quickly deliver features and adapt to new global or local business requirements. We are looking for the perfect balance between new features and initiatives to modernize the system, which in turn means improving our developer experience, which in turn will result in a better system and make us happier at work.
Next up, an overview on what we are working on, and some of the tech-stack. We do not expect you to master all this, since we're all a team working on this together. We do however hope that some of them make you feel confident, while others make you feel excited at the prospect of learning something new.
Examples of high-level initiatives:
• Design & frontend first development
• Reaching a good state of CI and eventually CD
• Fully automated quality tools (user-metrics, tests, code quality etc)
• Teaching in the development process by coding in mobs, whiteboard sessions, and code reviews
• Contributing to a modern event-driven micro-service architecture on AWS
• Getting out of monolithic architecture (and making the best of the hybrid state)
• Making the best of downstream system dependencies
Our modernized tech-stack includes:
• Angular Frontend (FE) in TypeScript
• Node.js Backend (BE) micro-services (MS) in TypeScript running on AWS Lambda
• GraphQL for communication between FE & BE (and other consumers)
• Backends do sync (REST/SOAP) and async (AWS EventBridge & Kafka) communication with other backends/services
• Focus is on event-driven and de-coupled architecture
• NoSQL using DynamoDB striving for single-table design
• Focus is on AWS Serverless or AWS managed services
Our current stack includes:
• Angular Frontend (FE) in TypeScript
• C#/.NET monolith running on AWS EC2 and detached .NET services running on AWS Lambda
• SQL on MSSQL and PostgreSQL
• NoSQL on DynamoDB and MongoDB
Other tech includes:
• Everything AWS from Serverless to managed services
• Enterprise systems for integrations, identity & access, data lake/warehouses and more
• Gitlab (with Gitlab CI) using Docker containers for deployments
• Playwright for automated e2e tests
• Karma for Angular, Vitest for Node.js, Eslint and various other quality tools
• AWS CDK for infrastructure deployments
Our ways of working:
• Experts lead by example, guide and show the way to help others grow and thrive
• Teaching/learning thru mobs, whiteboard sessions, code reviews and similar
• 2 week scrum-sprints led by Scrum Masters for each of the three teams, with features prioritized by a Product Owner per team
• Manual release procedures every 6th week (until CI/CD is in place and confidence assured)
For more information:
Contact Ingrid Bertmar (Hiring Manager IASD) +46-8-553 531 71 or recruiter Enrico Richiello +46-8-553 862 71.
Your application should include a CV, cover letter, and copies of any certificates. We handle applications continuously. Background check may be performed.
