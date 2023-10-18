Senior Sustainability & Compliance Specialist
Company Description
Vattenfall is one of Europe's largest producers and retailers of electricity and heat. Our main markets are Sweden, Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, and the UK. The Vattenfall Group has approximately 20,000 employees. We have been electrifying industries, powering homes and transforming life through innovation for more than 100 years. We now want to make fossil free living possible within one generation and we are driving the transition to a sustainable energy system.
Job Description
Do you want to work in a function that's a part of the heart of Vattenfalls strategy and have a great impact on our fossil freedom?
We are now looking for a Senior Sustainability & Compliance Specialist, that will be a part of our Sustainable Supply Chain Management team.
Our team operates as a competence center, performing due diligence on behalf of other units, as part of the Vattenfall-wide counterparty screening process. The counterparties are reviewed with regard to risk for money laundering, terrorism financing, lacking social and environmental responsibility etc. The team is also responsible for compliance with regulations and continuous improvement of the processes and ways or working, which includes tasks such as trainings, controls and the drafting of internal instructions.
Tasks & Responsibilities:
As a Senior Sustainability & Compliance Specialist you will conduct due diligence and enhanced due diligence by reviewing and approving counterparties, both at the onboarding and as part of the ongoing monitoring of the existing ones. You will be providing recommendations to the buyers, business managers and in more challenging cases to one of the decision boards like Procurement Sustainability Board and Responsible Sourcing Board.
Further more you will as Senior Sustainability & Compliance Specialist :
Have continous contact with our system provider for our screening tool, and ensure implementation of improvements. You will also be the administrative contact for the tool and keep the overview of performed enhanced due diligence work
Support with review and update of data management rules applicable to all data owners providing data into the tool
Support with the creation and roll-out of training materials to units that need screening support
Support with the onboarding of units e.g. Customer & Solutions into the Managed Counterparty Screening processes as outlined in the instruction
Participate in activities related to the Sustainable Supply Chain Roadmap and other activities with the Sustainability team aimed at further develop and integrate sustainability into Vattenfall's processes and activities
Qualifications
As a person we believe that you are self-driven with a sense of responsibility and a high degree of confidence, since you will interact with various managers and stake holders across the organization and overcome potential resistance. You are a great communicator with strong analytical ability and put attention to detail, and at the same time you have a sense for organizational and administrative processes.
We belive that you have:
A university degree in economics, law or an MBA
A couple of years experience within compliance and from reviewing counterparties (suppliers/customers)
Strong interest in sustainability (environmental, social and governance) topics and a willingness to develop in that area is highly valued
A generally good understanding of how large companies operate is needed to drive the administrative processes, handle resistance and 'bureaucracy' aspects
Strong english skills are required
Good to have:
Knowledge of EU, UN, US, UK sanction processes and applicability is a strong merit
Expertise in export regulations is a merit
Change management experience is desirable
Additional Information
What we offer you
Sustainability is the heart of Vattenfall's strategy, and that means our team has an outsized impact on the organization. In this position you will get to be on the pulse of the company, driving Vattenfall to make sustainable change. You will be a part of a dynamic, supportive and experienced team and collaborate with multiple parts of the business and colleagues all the way from Executive Management to operational level.
You will report to the Director Sustainable Supply Chain and be a part of a team that consists of senior sustainability advisor and sustainability & compliance specialists.
Location
Perferable location is in Stockholm (solna), but Berlin or Hamburg could be options as well. The role requires occasional travel to Solna, depending on where you are located.
For more information about the position you are welcome to contact hiring manager Ilka Baert, +46 70 6163791. For more information about the recruitment process you are welcome to contact our recruiter Elnoosh Farhoudfar, elnoosh.farhoudfar@vattenfall.com
Trade Union representatives in Sweden are Shahriar Badiei (Akademikerna),Christer Gustafsson (Ledarna), Juha Siipileht (SEKO), Anders Bohlin (Unionen). To get in contact with the representatives, please call Vattenfall 's switchboard +46 8 739 50 00.
We welcome your application in English no later than October 29th, 2023. We kindly request that you do not send applications by any means other than via our website.
At Vattenfall we are convinced that diversity contributes to build a more profitable and attractive company and we strive to be a good role model regarding diversity. Vattenfall works actively for all employees to have the same opportunities and rights regardless of gender, ethnicity, age, transgender identity or expression, religion or other belief, disability or sexual orientation. Click here for further information.
The security of Vattenfall and its employees is essential. For that reason, a pre-employment screening will be part of your recruitment process. The screening is based on the role you will fulfill within Vattenfall. The screening will be performed by a third party.
Since Vattenfall is a part of the Swedish critical infrastructure, many of our services are security classed. If this position is security classed the final candidates might be subjected to a security vetting process, according to the Swedish legislation.
