Senior Strategy Consultant
2024-02-29
Why Avaus?
We are the leading digital transformation partner for marketing and sales leaders across B2C and B2B in the Nordics. We work with some of the industry leading brands and our offerings are at the forefront of data-driven customer centricity and operational efficiency i.e. advising our client on how to leverage AI, personalisation, automation, customer experience orchestration and new ways of working. You will join our 80 colleagues located at our offices in Helsinki, Stockholm and Munich. Our team consists of ambitious people who are fun to work with and have their mind set on how to translate customer data into business results.
Our vision is to become the leading actionable marketing data-asset provider in Europe by 2025. We believe that to survive, or defy hyper competition and other business challenges, companies will have to invest heavily in new sales and marketing capabilities, technical as well as organisational.
Our mission is to foster data-driven and customer-centric organisations equipped to grow and face the future by helping them adopt and apply smart data and analytics at scale, and speed. The main focus of our team is to explore and uncover our clients untapped business potential by leveraging data and automation within sales and marketing.
Now we are looking for a tech savvy Senior Strategy Consultants to join our team in Stockholm.
The role
As a Senior Strategy Consultant you will be leading our clients in their digital transformation, and help them become customer centric as well as future proofing their capabilities. You will do this by leading client teams with colleagues in the field of Data & AI, Martech and Marketing & Sales strategy.
You will be responsible for clarifying and finding solutions to our clients' challenges and work closely with our clients and our team of mixed competences. Our entrepreneurial culture will give you all the possibilities to grow as a person and further develop as an independent thought leader. If you have the ambition and want to take ownership we will help you succeed!
In addition you will be in charge of your own accounts in terms of delivery, development and results, which puts demands on your commercial and leadership capabilities.
At Avaus we do not specialise in verticals, and you will need to be able to work across several different verticals with many of the largest companies and most well-known brands across the Nordics.
You will also be doing some of these things:
Articulate your clients' most important business needs within Marketing & Sales development
Design data-driven visions, strategies and roadmaps for clients
Build robust business cases for change
Translate business needs into technical requirements
Articulate and translate technology solutions to business and marketing stakeholders
Drive change and implement new ways of working
Grow existing clients and contribute to New Business Sales
Lead and mentor your colleagues in different aspects of management consulting
Who are you?
As a person, you are curious and constantly wanting to push yourself to the limits of your knowledge. You want to challenge the status quo and get people to see their business in a new light. To thrive in the role you've got a strong interest in consultative sales, you are strong already, or would like to develop your account management skills. You are a leader with a can-do attitude and ability to act in a fast-paced environment and meet deadlines on time and budget. You have been deeply involved in tech projects such as platform implementations and building e2e data activation solutions. People describe you as a true team player, result oriented but with a bit of a laid-back attitude.
Beside your personality, we would also like you to have:
Master of Science in economics & business administration, industrial economics & management
Minimum 8 years proven track record as management consultant from a consulting agency
Proven track record from technological projects related to marketing in combination with data, analytics and organisational change
Experience from marketing and sales operations in midsize to large corporations
Experience from agile methods and project management of cross functional teams
Fluent in Swedish, as our customers require us to communicate in Swedish
Fluent in English, verbal and written
Other languages are a plus
Practical Information
This is a permanent position with a 6 months' probation period, based at our Stockholm office at Renstiernas gata 12. Starting date as soon as possible or by agreement. We offer a hybrid remote workplace. You will report to Ellen Lubeck, Head of Delivery Sweden.
Already feel like one of us?
Send your applications in English and if you have any questions about the position, please contact Ellen. Due to GDPR, we only accept applications through our career page.
