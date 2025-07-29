Senior Solution Engineer Identity & Access Management (OpenText Focus)
Sandvik AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-07-29
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sandvik AB i Stockholm
, Järfälla
, Hedemora
, Sandviken
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
Are you passionate about identity and access management and have deep expertise in OpenText solutions? Join us at Sandvik Group IT and play a key role in securing digital identities across a global industrial leader.
About us
You'll be joining the Identity Product team, playing a central role in delivering secure and scalable identity solutions across Sandvik. This team is part of our broader Identity Fabric product area - a strategic unit that also includes Identity Operations and Directory Services.
Together we form a cohesive group focused on protecting digital access and enabling secure collaboration throughout our organization. Our mission is to stay ahead of the curve in identity and access management by delivering innovative, reliable and user-centric solutions.
About your job
As a Senior Solution Engineer, you're responsible for developing, maintaining, and optimizing our identity management solutions - with a strong focus on OpenText Identity Management (IDM) and Identity Governance and Administration (IGA). You collaborate with cross-functional teams to ensure seamless integration and continuous improvement of our IAM services.
Key responsibilities:
Develop and maintain a technology roadmap for our IAM products, with a focus on OpenText platforms.
Assess the current IAM environment to identify gaps, risks, and improvement opportunities.
Collaborate with stakeholders to enhance OpenText-based IAM capabilities and ensure secure access.
Support the deployment and operation of directory services such as eDirectory, Active Directory, and Entra ID.
Drive improvements in service efficiency, security, and functionality.
The location for this position is Sandviken or Stockholm and we apply a hybrid work set-up, allowing you to combine office and remote work.
Your profile
We're looking for someone with:
Extensive hands-on experience with OpenText IDM and IGA, including design, configuration, and operations.
Proficiency in Java and JavaScript, and familiarity with development tools like Eclipse or IntelliJ.
Solid understanding of directory services (eDirectory, Active Directory, Entra ID).
Experience working with APIs and protocols such as REST, SOAP, and SCIM.
Knowledge of Privileged Access Management (PAM) is a plus.
You have a relevant academic background or equivalent professional experience, and you communicate fluently in English, both written and spoken. Your personality truly makes the difference. You're a proactive problem-solver with a strong analytical mindset and a passion for innovation. You take ownership, lead initiatives, and thrive in a collaborative, global environment
Our culture
At Sandvik, we're tech driven, innovative and entrepreneurial. We believe that success is a team effort so we value diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture where people can be themselves and reach their full potential. So, we invest in supporting each other, learning together and celebrating our differences. Visit our stories hub, LinkedIn or Facebook to get to know us further.
Contact information
For further information about this position, please contact:
Joaquim Linder, hiring manager, joaquim.linder@sandvik.com
Roger Sjöberg, Product Owner, roger.sjoberg@sandvik.com
We've already decided on which advertising channels and marketing campaigns we wish to use and respectfully decline any additional contact in that matter.
Union contacts - Sweden
Malena Rackner, Unionen, +46 (0)70 242 33 90
Tord Engström, Akademikerföreningen, +46 (0)76 106 62 87
Peter Olsson-Andrée, Ledarna, +46 (0)70 222 48 55
Recruitment Specialist: Therese Rutqvist
How to apply
Send your application no later than August 17th, 2025. Click apply and include your resume and cover letter in English. Please note that we don't accept applications by e-mail. Job ID: R0079853.
As we aim for a fair recruitment process, we utilize assessment tools to safeguard objectivity. When you apply for this job, you will therefore receive an invitation via email to a personality and logic ability test. Feedback comes immediately after the test has been completed and the selection process begins after the application deadline.
To learn more about our recruitment process, please visit our career site or contact HR Services at hrservices.sweden@sandvik.com
.
Sandvik is a global, high-tech engineering group providing solutions that enhance productivity, profitability and sustainability for the manufacturing, mining and infrastructure industries. We are at the forefront of digitalization and focus on optimizing our customers' processes. Our world-leading offering includes equipment, tools, services and digital solutions for machining, mining, rock excavation and rock processing. In 2024, the group had approximately 41,000 employees, sales in more than 150 countries and revenues of about SEK 123 billion. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sandvik AB
(org.nr 556000-3468)
Storviltsgatan 10 (visa karta
)
115 47 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Gasverket Stockholm Jobbnummer
9439642