Senior Solution Architect (Pharmacy)
2024-01-08
At Oracle, we put humans at the heart of every conversation. Our mission is to create a human-centric healthcare experience powered by unified global data. From patients to providers, payers, and the global population, our objectives are to improve health, reduce costs, and enhance the healthcare experience. We offer the most secure and reliable healthcare solutions, which connect clinical, operational, and financial data to improve care and advance decision-making around health and well-being.
As a global leader we're looking for a Senior Solution Architect to drive success as part of our Support organisation. Join us and create the future.
What you will do
As a Senior Solution Architect on the Support Organization, you will work in a team environment to provide functional and technical expertise to our clients. As you work with Oracle Cerner technologies, you will prioritize and plan issue resolutions both independently and in a collaborative and fast-paced team environment.
You will use your troubleshooting skills to preform investigations of front-end applications by gathering information, using troubleshooting tools, shadowing end users, and testing workflows internally and externally. Our Solution Architects are also responsible for creating and maintaining documentation and knowledge transfer materials across the lifecycle of an investigation. Your ultimate goal is incident resolution and application maintenance to deliver value outcomes for both Oracle and our clients.
What we will offer you
• A competitive salary with exciting benefits
• Flexible working options so you can do your best work
• Learning and development opportunities to advance your career
• Core benefits
• An inclusive culture that celebrates what makes you unique
Required Experience:
• Bachelor's degree in IT, related field, or equivalent relevant work experience
• At least 6 years Healthcare information technology (HCIT), HCIT support, software implementation, project/program management, client
• Relationship management and/or other client-facing or HCIT solution work experience
• Experience working with Cerner Millennium Pharmacy and Point Of Care products or related components
• Fluent in English
Preferred Qualifications:
• Cerner millennium product experience
• Experience working in Application Managed Services or SolutionWorks business units
• Fluent in Swedish
Expectations:
• Willing to participate in on-call rotation as needed
• Willing to travel to client site as needed
