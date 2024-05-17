Senior Solution Architect
We have a requirement for the position of Senior Solution Architect with one of our client.
Location: Helsingborg
Requirements:
• Leadership experience, with a proven track record of guiding engineering teams and implementing organizational goals across departments.
• Proficiency in designing and building cloud-native architectures within the Microsoft Azure Cloud environment.
• Experience in creating scalable and high-performance cloud applications.
• Expertise in developing RESTful APIs and backend services, preferably within the Java/Spring Boot ecosystem.
• Experience in application development in TypeScript/React or Flutter is desirable.
• Practical experience of 3+ years in programming in C# or Java.
Must Have:
• Experience with Azure cloud and D365.
• To be on site in Helsingborg a couple of times a week.
Apply by sending your CV with small motivation to: info@progalaxy.se
Selections and interviews are ongoing and a decision can be made before the last response date.
Phone: 0739488808
Start Date: 2024-06-03
Job Types: Temporary, Contract
Contract length: 7 months
