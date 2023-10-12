Senior Solution Architect
Meet a Group international AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2023-10-12
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Meet a Group international AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Sollentuna
eller i hela Sverige
Jobbify är en jobbplattform för vassa kandidater.
För kunds räkning har vi publicerat denna annons, vill du komma i kontakt med den slutgiltiga arbetsgivaren kan du klicka dig vidare till annonsen:
Why Avaus?We are the leading digital transformation partner for marketing and sales leaders across B2C and B2B in the Nordics. We work with some of the industry leading brands and our offerings are at the forefront of data-driven customer centricity and operational efficiency i.e. advising our client on how to leverage AI, personalisation, automation, customer experience orchestration and new ways of working. You will join our 120 colleagues located at our offices in Helsinki, Stockholm, Munich, Milan and Gdansk.
Our vision is to become the leading actionable marketing data-asset provider in Europe by 2025. We believe that to survive, or defy hyper competition and other business challenges, companies will have to invest heavily in new sales and marketing capabilities, technical as well as organisational.
The Team
You will be part of our senior team that provides our clients the cutting edge of data-driven business for ever-increasing client performance. We convert data into actionable insight, intelligent marketing programs, and personalised customer experiences. Our team consists of best-in-class experts, and we tend to operate in multi cloud environments where we believe we can truly provide value to our customers.
The role
As a senior Solution Architect your key responsibilities will be to lead our current team as the domain expert, providing and setting best practices development methods and keeping up to date with tech development. At Avaus, you will work in a dynamic environment serving Nordic top brands in their digital transformation. You will be leading long term strategic projects both within B2B and B2C. Your main responsibilities include
Translating business needs into technical requirements
Consulting on customer marketing, sales and service processes
Develop more junior colleagues
Defining best patterns & practices for specific clients
Reviewing and validating solutions designs from other team members
Providing technical leadership to a team throughout the project lifecycle
Who are you?
We believe that you're a communications wizard who is comfortable with delivering presentations inspiration and explaining complex problems in layman's terms. You have the ability to lead projects and people in a trustworthy and convincing way and be a team-player that thrives in a fast-paced environment. You have the ability to present and conduct dialogues at business management level and with technical architects. Beside your personality, we would also like you to have:
Bachelor's degree within a relevant field, alternatively a number of years of relevant work experience
Knowledge of cloud computing - Google Cloud Platform, Microsoft Azure & Amazon Web Services
Knowledge of governance, compliance, and security aspects in greater organisations
Experience in various software designs, languages, and architecture
Experience with Big Data Analytics, Enterprise Service Bus (ESB), and an understanding of IT security, infrastructure, and governance is essential
Experience in data flows from an Enterprise perspective from source system to analytics and Marketing Technologies
Experience in leading and coaching developers and system specialists in the implementations of projects
Experience in supporting the sales process from a technical perspective
Fluent in Swedish, as our customers require us to communicate in Swedish
Fluent in English
Practical information:
This is a permanent position with a 6 months' probation period, based at our Stockholm office at Katarinavägen 17. Starting date as soon as possible or by agreement. We offer a hybrid remote workplace and you will report to Head of Delivery.
Already feel like one of us? Send your applications in English as soon as possible, but no later than November 30, 2023. If you have any questions about the position, please contact Paola Banegas, Talent Acquisition & HR. Due to GDPR, we only accept applications through our career page.
We look forward to hearing from you! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-11-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Meet a Group international AB
(org.nr 559191-1747), https://jobbify.se/wp Jobbnummer
8186524