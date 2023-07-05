Senior Software Tester - Volvo Group Connected Solutions
2023-07-05
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
, Mölndal
, Borås
, Trollhättan
, Uddevalla
Do you want to work in the forefront of connectivity?
Volvo Group Connected Solutions is a global organization that leads the development of the Volvo Group's connected services and solutions. We work with advanced technologies and data from over 1 500 000 connected customer assets. Connectivity is a major cornerstone for creating more efficient, cleaner, safer transport and infrastructure services and solutions. You will play an important part in all this. Being based in Lindholmen, Gothenburg, you will work in the heart of a vibrant area that lives and breathes new technology.
This is us, your new colleagues in the Map & Report Tracking team
We have a strong team spirit and create great results together. We listen to our customers and develop services to meet their needs. We want to set a new standard for user experience, speed to market and customer value. We have a lot of fun, are great collaborators and support each other to be successful. We all consider ourselves as leaders of our work and owners of our results. Together we make things happen. We are now expanding the team with a Senior Agile Tester.
The role
You will lead, develop and drive the test strategy with focus on agile principles and methodologies. You will perform manual tests incl. exploratory testing, integration tests, develop and maintain automated tests and drive quality aspects in our development lifecycle. You will also conduct investigations (eg logs, integrations, browser DevTools) and play an active part in setting up and improve our monitoring of existing services.
You will collaborate and coordinate with other teams (eg bug reports, UX work and integrations)
For you it's natural to continuously reflect upon how we can improve and take a dialogue on this with us, your colleagues. Challenges attract you and you thrive to contribute also during demanding conditions. We are looking for a Senior Agile Tester who take on responsibility, act with integrity and has a result-oriented mindset.
Your profile
The right candidate has a university degree in software engineering, computer science or similar and more than seven years of working experience as Agile Tester or similar. You have good knowledge in agile principles and have worked with digital services. You are used to work with test automation frameworks like Cypress (JavaScript). In addition to this you easily establish good relationships with others. You have excellent communication and presentation skills.
You also have excellent analytical skills, are great at problem-solving and passionate about technology! You ensure that you understand how your work is adding value to our customers and are not limited to only take on test related tasks but also willing to support the team where needed. In this team we are curious about everything at work and have a "can do" attitude solving our challenges together, making sure to deliver customer value. We would like our new colleague to have the same curiosity, drive and being a team player.
To be able to work with us you need to have a valid work-permit for Sweden and be fluent in English.
We hope that we have caught your attention and are looking forward to see your application!
Welcome to the heart of connectivity at Volvo Group Connected Solutions!
Want to know more? Contact us!
Please contact
Ulrika Törnqvist Line Manager, +46 765 534363
