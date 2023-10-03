Senior Software Test Engineer
2023-10-03
Job Description
Do you have a passion for innovative ideas and groundbreaking discoveries? With over $1 billion invested annually in R&D, at Thermo Fisher Scientific you'll help solve some of the world's toughest challenges, from giving cancer patients hope, ensuring safe drinking water and helping law enforcement tackle cases through forensics. We empower our teams to put science into meaningful action and give our R&D colleagues the autonomy, resources and tools they need to take science a step beyond.
Senior Software Test Engineer
Location Specific Information
This position is based in Uppsala, where Thermo Fisher develops, manufactures, and markets complete blood test systems to support the clinical diagnosis and monitoring of allergy, asthma and autoimmune diseases. With 1,900 employees worldwide, and 1,000 in Sweden, we are the global leader in in-vitro allergy testing and the European leader in autoimmunity diagnostics.
Read how our R&D professionals in Sweden are enjoying our innovative work atmosphere and the role they are playing in helping humankind: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AW6AYxC4l10
Discover Impactful Work
Are you looking for a meaningful job in an international company that has strong values? Would you like to use your knowledge and have a possibility to help our customers how they conduct and diagnose allergies and autoimmune diseases around the world?
We are seeking a Senior Software Test Engineer to be part of our development, delivery and launch of new and updated software product releases.
A day in the Life
In this role you will be responsible for the test and verification activities in new development project as well as maintenance of current systems. You will work closely with the developers and other interdisciplinary teams and business authorities.
As a Senior Software Test Engineer you will
Lead the planning, execution and reporting of module testing, integration testing, verification and validation activities within our development projects.
Own the traceability of the test results within allocated activities.
Write testing documentation of high quality.
Collaborate with other specialists to review functional and non-functional requirements, as well as specifications.
Continuous improvement of working practices.
Participate in the development of Test Automation.
Keys to Success
We are looking for a passionate individual, who is agile, resilient, take ownership for their development and focus on achieving excellence. You never compromise on quality and always act responsibly remembering that our customers always come first. You enjoy collaboration and working in diverse and international teams and embrace the future.
You are a dedicated person who is good at leading and motivating your project members. To succeed in the job, it is important that you have a structured way of working and are used to documenting your work. You are a great teammate who finds it easy to collaborate and communicate with others.
Education
Bachelor's degree (B.Sc.) or equivalent required.
Experience
Proven track record in either software, hardware or system testing in a regulated environment.
Working in Agile teams, using Agile practices (Scrum, Kanban, SAFe).
Knowledge, Skills, Abilities
Proficient English both written and spoken.
Excellent teammate with great inter-personal and communication skills.
Work Environment
You will work from our office in Uppsala, Sweden with possibility for remote work in line with our policies.
Benefits
Thermo Fisher Scientific offers employment with an innovative, forward-thinking organization, and outstanding career and development prospects. We offer an exciting company culture that stands for integrity, intensity, involvement, and innovation! We believe it is not only the salary that matters when you decide to take up employment with us. We also offer a range of attractive benefits, together with a meaningful purpose and an exciting working environment where you can truly develop your potential. We offer competitive remuneration, annual incentive plan bonus, healthcare, and a range of employee benefits such as health benefits, flexible working hours, and a bonus scheme for all employees.
Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Watch as our colleagues explain 5 reasons to work with us. A one team of 100,000+ colleagues, we share a common set of values - Integrity, Intensity, Innovation and Involvement - working together to accelerate research, solve complex scientific challenges, drive technological innovation and support patients in need. #StartYourStory at Thermo Fisher Scientific, where diverse experiences, backgrounds and perspectives are valued.
Apply today! http://jobs.thermofisher.com
