Senior Software Engineer, Vitec Appva AB - Vitec Software Group AB (publ) - Datajobb i Stockholm
Senior Software Engineer, Vitec Appva AB
Vitec Software Group AB (publ) / Datajobb / Stockholm
2021-04-08
Our mission is to create simple, intuitive user interfaces in an accessible and stable environment. Today we have more than 100 000 daily users that have our software as an important tool in their day-to-day work within health and social care.
Appva is a product company that is a part of Vitec Software Group and our journey to a sustainable society is through world-class proprietary software and expertise.
We are 18 employees at Appva and have offices located in Stockholm and Gothenburg. All our software development (back-end, front-end, app och design) is done by our employees working closely together in teams. By working with the latest technology, we can meet up our customers need of increased digitalization within the healthcare sector that have structural challenges ahead. Accessibility, accuracy and security is key concepts that characterizes our work at Appva.
Do you want to be a part of us?
About the role
The role is versatile and includes everything between architecture and database design. We are working with agile methodologies with short decision paths and with a high level of influence and impact. The work is performed in close cooperation with product owners and designers.
We want you to master several of the following:
Microservices och Kubernetes
Linux
Rust
Python
Go
Erlang
SQL
C#
You are comfortable to work with security and are familiar with standards and protocols for authentication e.g. OAuth, OIDC och SAML2.
Who are you?
We expect you to have a relevant education for this role and several years of experience as a developer. You have a passion for new technology, embraces challenges and appreciate the ability to work independently with structure and quality. You enjoy working in teams and strive towards our common goals. This role demands good knowledge of Swedish and English, in both speech and writing.
As a person you are empathetic, structured, thorough and have good communication skills. You inspire and enthuse your colleagues and loves to see other people grow and thrive at work, at the same time as you developing in your own role.
Sounds interesting?
If you want to know more about this role, please contact Richard Alvegard Richard.alvegard@vitecsoftware.com
We are looking forward to your application!
As the process is ongoing, please submit your application in either Swedish or English as soon as possible.
Last day to send application: 2021-05-03
