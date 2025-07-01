Finance Systems Specialist - Oracle Solutions
SJR in Sweden AB / Controllerjobb / Malmö Visa alla controllerjobb i Malmö
2025-07-01
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos SJR in Sweden AB i Malmö
, Staffanstorp
, Lund
, Kävlinge
, Landskrona
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for a Finance Systems Specialist, Oracle Solutions to join Ikano Bank's CFO Office in Malmö. In this hands-on programming focused role, you will take ownership of our Oracle-based budgeting & forecasting platform, designing, configuring and coding enhancements that empower Controllers and Finance stakeholders in their jobs across the bank.
#Bildlänkhttps://media.sjr.se/wp-content/uploads/2025/07/Ikano_storytellning.jpg
About the role
Together with your colleagues in a Finance Process team, you will go beyond translating requirements and become part of the building and configurate the solutions yourself. Working side-by-side with two Finance Process Specialists and in close dialogue with Controllers all across the bank, you will ensure that our Oracle planning environment is robust, scalable and perfectly aligned with business needs.
Key responsibilities
Your main responsibilities will include:
• Develop and configure: write, test and deploy Oracle PBCS/EPBCS scripts, business rules, calculations and integrations.
• Own the platform roadmap: translate finance and regulatory needs into a clear development backlog, prioritise, and deliver incremental improvements.
• Data & integrations: design and maintain data flows between Oracle and source systems (ERP, data warehouse, BI).
• Controls & compliance: embed robust internal controls and security in all system changes, ensuring audit-readiness.
• Partner with Controllers: act as first-line support, troubleshoot issues, run training and champion best practice modelling techniques.
• Project work: lead or contribute to finance transformation initiatives involving new modules, automation and analytics.
Qualifications
You combine finance process insight with proven Oracle programming skills and a passion for making systems work smarter. You thrive on solving complex technical challenges while keeping the user experience in front of mind.
We believe you bring:
• At least a few years of hands-on development in Oracle PBCS/EPBCS, Hyperion Planning or similar EPM platform.
• Strong SQL, calculation manager / business rule scripting and data-integration know-how.
• Solid understanding of budgeting, forecasting and management-reporting processes.
• Experience collaborating with Controllers or FP&A teams and translating their needs into functional technical solutions.
• Familiarity with agile ways of working (SAFe or similar) and DevOps principles (version control).
• A self-driven, structured mindset and excellent communication skills in English.
Culture
Join a caring, down-to-earth culture where long-term thinking, curiosity and teamwork matter and where you will:
• Be the technical owner of a mission-critical finance platform.
• Work at the intersection of Finance and IT, shaping how data drives decisions.
• Enjoy broad exposure across the Bank's transformation journey and CFO Office mandate.
• Growing in an environment that encourages innovation, continuous learning and work-life balance.
About the company
Ikano Bank offers simple and fair financial services to consumers and businesses. As part of Ingka we aim to create possibilities for better living through meaningful, sustainable solutions on fair terms.
Contact Information
This recruitment is handled by SJR. For more information please contact Tomas Vinnersten, Recruitment Consultant, +46 766 471 614. We review applications continuously - apply soon. Ersättning
Fast l?n Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "1391". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare SJR in Sweden AB
(org.nr 556652-3980), http://www.sjr.se/ Kontakt
Tomas Vinnersten tomas.vinnersten@sjr.se 040-665 51 05 Jobbnummer
9412718