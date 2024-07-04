Senior Software Engineer Spotfire Visuals team
Cloud Software Group Sweden AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2024-07-04
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Cloud Software Group Sweden AB i Göteborg
We are looking for an experienced software developer for the Spotfire Visuals team to work with us to make our customers' data come to life on the screen.
Spotfire is a visual data science platform combining visualizations and data science. Our product addresses complex problems that the human mind or computers can't solve alone. Users pose their questions; twist and refine to figure out the best path forward. Spotfire allows the user to deeply engage with the data in blending data wrangling and analytic workflows. Our product spans the intersection of data assets and business value, a vibrant place where technology moves fast and ease of use is key to success.
In the Visuals team we lay the foundation for serving Spotfire's delightful analytic experiences across many different platforms - from desktop to web to mobile. We provide appealing out-of-the box charts as well as frameworks enabling our customers to create and share their own tailored visualizations and analytics applications.
Spotfire, with Engineering offices in Gothenburg, Sweden, and Pune, India, is a business unit in Cloud Software Group, Headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL. Cloud Software Group provides the modern enterprise with mission-critical software. Composed of TIBCO, Citrix, NetScaler, and other business units in addition to Spotfire, Cloud Software Group helps more than 100 million users around the globe evolve, compete, and succeed across private, public, managed, and sovereign cloud environments.
Who you are
You have solid programming, analytical, and problem-solving skills. You understand the core concepts underlying Software Development, Design, and Architecture. You are interested in data analysis and data interaction. You enjoy the challenges of developing robust and performant enterprise-scale analytics software products. You are intellectually curious and communicate complex concepts well.
What you will do
You will be a software developer working on both the backend and the frontend of Spotfire's visualization frameworks. You will join a community where code is created by developers working in concert with colleagues from several professions - other developers and testers, of course, but equally important user experience designers and technical communicators, project and product managers. In addition, customers visit and data scientists drop by. You will enjoy the pleasure of doing engineering in a rich context, surrounded by several kinds of expertise. We consider software development a communal art of discovery: Spotfire keeps evolving in our modern office located in central Gothenburg. Here, you will design and develop new analytics capabilities for the Spotfire product suite with close attention to robustness, scalability and performance.
Qualifications: Experience/Skills
Must Have
Excellent programming skills in an Object Oriented Language
Solid understanding of Design Patterns, Data Structures and Algorithms
Cooperative mindset and good teamwork skills
Strongly Preferred
Experience with C#, and .NET
Experience with JavaScript, TypeScript, HTML, and CSS
Nice to have
Experience with frontend frameworks like Angular, React, Vue
Formal Qualifiers
Computer Science, Engineering Physics, Mathematics, or similar
5+ years of experience in commercial software development
Value quality over quantity
Conversational Swedish language proficiency
Gothenburg office presence
Labour permit for Sweden
Pay & Benefits Summary
Competitive salary
Annual bonus
About Us
Citrix and TIBCO recently merged to create Cloud Software Group, now one of the world's largest cloud solution providers, serving more than 100 million users around the globe. When you join Cloud Software Group, you are making a difference for real people, each of whom count on our suite of cloud-based products to get work done - from anywhere. Members of our team will tell you that we value diverse lived experiences, passion for technology, and the courage to take risks. Everyone is empowered to learn, dream, and build the future of work. We are on the brink of another Cambrian leap -- a moment of immense evolution and growth. And we need your expertise and experience to do it. Now is the perfect time to move your skills to the cloud.
Cloud Software Group is firmly committed to Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO) and to compliance with all federal, state and local laws that prohibit employment discrimination. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to age, race, color, creed, sex or gender, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, ethnicity, national origin, ancestry, citizenship, religion, genetic carrier status, disability, pregnancy, childbirth or related medical conditions (including lactation status), marital status, military service, protected veteran status, political activity or affiliation, taking or requesting statutorily protected leave and other protected classifications.
If you need a reasonable accommodation due to a disability during any part of the application process, please contact us at (800) 424-8749 or email us at AskHR@cloud.com
for assistance. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: markus.kollind@cloud.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Cloud Software Group Sweden AB
(org.nr 556593-3115), https://www.spotfire.com/
Första Långgatan 26 (visa karta
)
413 28 GÖTEBORG Kontakt
Per Hansson Per.Hansson@cloud.com Jobbnummer
8786630