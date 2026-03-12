Senior Software Engineer
Ready to make a paws-itive impact in the pet world?
Join Lassie, one of Europe's fastest-growing InsurTech companies, transforming pet insurance across Sweden, Germany, and France. Backed by $75 million in Series C funding, we're on a bold mission to redefine the pet insurance experience, making it smarter, more transparent, and truly built for modern pet parents.
If you're excited about high growth, real impact, and building something category-defining, Lassie is the place to do it.
As we continue to grow across Europe, we're looking for a Senior Software Engineer to join our team and help us build scalable, reliable, and customer-loved products that power the future of pet insurance.
This is a great opportunity to join a high-performing team, take ownership end-to-end, and shape how we build as we scale.
Location: Stockholm
Experience: 7 to 10 years
i This role is open to candidates based in Stockholm (or nearby). Unfortunately, we're unable to provide visa sponsorship at this time.
Tasks
In this role, you will
• Analyse user and business requirements and translate them into technical solutions
• Own and improve parts of our tech stack, from design to delivery and maintenance
• Collaborate cross-functionally to ensure solutions make sense technically and support business needs
• Write, review, and test high-quality code, ensuring stability, performance, and long-term maintainability
Requirements
Who you are
As a Senior Software Engineer, you'll play a key role in building and improving the systems that support our product, customer experience, and operations across multiple European markets. You'll work closely with product, design, data, and other engineers to ship features that matter, improve performance and reliability, and help raise the engineering bar across the team.
We're looking for someone who enjoys both shipping and shaping: delivering high-quality solutions while contributing to architecture, technical decisions, and best practices.
Our Tech Stack
Serverless technologies within AWS
Databases (we've got 'em all)
Javascript/Typescript
React
GraphQL
Benefits
What We Offer at Lassie
Health & Wellbeing - Monthly contribution toward employees' health and wellbeing
Flexible Working - Hybrid working model with flexibility to balance home and office work
Learning & Development - Professional development via our in-house Learning and Development program
Equipment - Company-provided laptop, headset, and mouse
Pet-Friendly Perks - Employee discount on Lassie pet insurance
Culture & Community
The opportunity to be part of a dynamic company in an early growth phase
A flexible, dynamic, and welcoming company culture
Yearly Off-site
A collaborative, international working environment
Working on a unique product that helps pets live longer, healthier lives
Regular social events and team-building activities
Chance to directly shape Lassie's journey as we grow across Europe
We are an equal opportunity employer and we value diversity at Lassie. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, or disability status.
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Lassie AB
(org.nr 559268-8310)
168 56 BROMMA Jobbnummer
9794859