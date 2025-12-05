Senior Software Engineer
2025-12-05
Professional Galaxy is looking for a Senior Software Engineer for our client
Assignment Description
We're looking for a strong Senior Software Engineer to join our Core Commerce team. The ideal candidate has solid hands-on experience with Kotlin and Ktor, working in an agile environment with microservices running on AWS.
Leadership skills are important, as the role involves supporting and guiding a distributed team of seven developers across multiple regions.
Previous experience in fintech is required, and familiarity with payments or extended warranties is a valuable plus. Technical Skills
Must Have: Agile Team lead Amazon RDS FinTech Kotlin Ktor Microservices MongoDB
Duration: 2026-01-01 to 2026-06-30
Application Deadline : 2025-12-14
Please apply directly through our system with:
• Your updated CV
• Availability to start the assignment
In the motivation, describe why you are suitable for this assignment - refer to previous consulting assignments, employment, education and personal qualities.
Please note: We do not accept any applications through mail. All applications have to be sent through the portal to be valid.
