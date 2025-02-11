Senior Software Engineer
2025-02-11
We are looking for a Senior Software Engineer with a strong backend focus to help shape and build a new portal. As a key contributor on a cross-functional team, you will collaborate closely with engineers, UX designers, and other stakeholders to create a critical tool that simplifies setup and management processes.
This role calls for an entrepreneurial mindset, where you proactively seek opportunities to improve the platform and drive innovation.
Key Responsibilities
• Design & Implementation: Develop and maintain backend services, focusing on robust business logic and domain modeling for the portal.
• Quality & Culture: As a senior engineer, you are accountable for delivering high-quality solutions and contributing to a strong engineering culture within the team.
Required Skills & Experience
• Backend Expertise: Solid background in backend development technologies, architecture, and best practices.
• Clean, Testable Code: Proven track record of writing maintainable and testable code, including unit, component, and end-to-end testing.
• Security & Authentication: Good understanding of authentication flows and working with identity providers (IdPs).
• Database Knowledge: Familiarity with both document-based and relational databases.
• TypeScript: Experience using TypeScript in production settings.
Beneficial Skills & Experience
• Domain-Driven Design (DDD): Understanding of strategic and tactical patterns.
• Container & Cloud Technologies: Preferably experienced with AWS, Docker, and Kubernetes.
• DevOps: Ability to take on operational tasks to ensure smooth delivery and deployment.
Tech Stack
• Frontend: HTTP, HTML, CSS, TypeScript, React, Tailwind
• Backend: TypeScript, REST APIs, Node.js, Open API Specifications, JSON Schema, MongoDB, Docker, Kubernetes, Kafka
An aptitude for quickly learning new technologies and strong foundational software engineering skills are highly valued.
Additional Information
• Location: Gothenburg area (on-site presence required at least three days per week).
• Language: Fluent English is essential for both written and spoken communication.
If you have a passion for delivering high-quality backend solutions and enjoy working in a dynamic environment, we encourage you to apply!
About Rasulson Consulting
Rasulson Consulting is a specialized staffing and recruitment firm focused on the IT sector. We collaborate with leading tech companies and innovative startups to provide exciting career opportunities for individuals passionate about digital development. With our deep technical expertise and extensive network, we efficiently match the right talents with the right assignments. At Rasulson Consulting, you'll receive personalized guidance, regular feedback, and the chance to take the next step in your IT career. Så ansöker du
