Senior Software Engineer
Volvo Personvagnar AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2024-10-10
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Personvagnar AB i Göteborg
, Borås
, Falköping
, Götene
, Skövde
eller i hela Sverige
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Senior SW Development Engineer - Traction Battery Thermal Control
Can you engineer a brighter tomorrow?
It's crystal clear: the actions we take in the next few years will significantly impact on our future. At Volvo Cars, we embrace change. We're committed to transforming the automotive industry and leading in electrification. For this, we're seeking out more creative minds to shape that future. Don't miss this opportunity to create your tomorrow.
About us
Green Propulsion and Traction Battery Control are crucial areas for Volvo Cars to lead in Electrification. Are you an experienced software developer eager to contribute to energy efficient propulsion? This is your opportunity! We are currently seeking a skilled software developer to join our team.
You will belong to the team Traction Battery thermal control. We design functions to secure the performance and durability of the traction battery. We design, implement and test our functions from unit test to complete vehicle verification. We are involved from the early design phase all the way to the final customer vehicle. As a senior engineer, you will lead the design and implementation of critical functions to ensure the performance and durability of our traction batteries. You will mentor junior engineers and collaborate closely with cross-functional teams to drive innovation and excellence.
What you'll bring
We seek an experienced professional with a MSc within automotive, mechatronic, or electronics and extensive experience in SW development. Your background should include significant experience with traction batteries, automotive systems, and vehicle testing.
• Deep expertise in traction battery technology.
• Advanced proficiency in Simulink.
• Strong understanding and hands-on experience with CI, Git/Gerrit
• Strong analytical skills and a structured approach to problem-solving.
• European Driving license (B) is a prerequisite.
You embrace the challenge of leading in electrical propulsion with passion. Your technical interest is genuine, and you are driven by curiosity. You have a structured approach and strong analytical skills. Most importantly, you are a supportive team player who believes in inclusiveness and contributes with personal energy.
Application:
Apply for the position through the given link with your CV and cover letter. Interviews are ongoing and selection is continous. Please apply at the earliest. For questions regarding recruitment process please contact recruiter Keerthi Veeraraghavan at keerthi.veeraraghavan@volvocars.com
. Due to GDPR applications via email cannot be accepted. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-02 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "72988-42897578". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Personvagnar AB
(org.nr 556074-3089), https://www.volvocars.com/ Arbetsplats
Volvo Car Corporation Kontakt
Keerthi Veeraraghavan 031-325 00 77 Jobbnummer
8950102