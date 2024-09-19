Senior Software Engineer
2024-09-19
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Elekta Instrument AB i Stockholm
We don't just build technology. We build hope.
At Elekta we believe patients should have access to - and benefit from - precise, personalised radiation therapy. Elekta's Precision Radiation Medicine is revolutionizing cancer care. Bringing together science, technology, and clinical intelligence, we're working towards a future where everyone who needs it can benefit from precise and individually tailored radiotherapy treatments.
At Elekta, we are seeking a Senior Software Engineer to join our Control Systems team. This role focuses on Embedded C++ development for our next-generation radiation therapy devices. The position is located at Elekta's head office in central Stockholm, Sweden.
What You'll Do at Elekta
You will be part of a team developing the real-time control software that controls multiple axis and devices in the machine to safely deliver radiation to the patient. You will be contributing in all phases of the product development and maintenance process including requirements, design, implementation, and testing. The agile team is part of an international and cross functional program working according to Scale Agile Framework (SAFe).
Responsibilities
Software implementation, primarily in C++ and to some extent in C, including unit/integration test
Reviewing code and software related artifacts
Participating in architectural and detailed design creating the appropriate documentation
Participating in requirements engineering and product risk management
What you bring
To be a suitable candidate for this position we think you have experience in Software Engineering in a product development organization with agile methodologies and have worked in a regulated industry, preferably in the medical sector.
Master's degree in Computer Science, Engineering Physics, Mechatronics, or similar.
C and modern C++ programming
Real-time systems
Software architecture
Control theory e.g. Servo control
Fieldbus communication technologies (CAN, EtherCAT)
Board Support Package development (e.g. DMA, UART, USB, Ethernet)
Linux programming
Development of test frameworks and simulators
Fluent in English, both written and verbal
What you'll get
In this role, you will work for a higher purpose; hope for everyone dealing with cancer, and for everyone regardless of where in the world, to have access to the best cancer care. In addition to this, Elekta offers a range of benefits.
30 paid vacation days/year, additional 4 Elekta days off /year (plus bank holidays)
Attractive defined contribution pension scheme
Private Medical Insurance
Lunch Benefit
Contribution to wellness activities
Hybrid work option (you are required to work on location at least 3 days/week)
Hiring process
We are looking forward to hearing from you! Apply by submitting your application and resumé in English, via my.arvidsson@elekta.com
.
Your Elekta contact
For questions, please contact the Global Talent Acquisition Partner responsible, My Arvidsson, my.arvidsson@elekta.com
.
We are an equal opportunity employer
We are an equal opportunity employer. We evaluate qualified applicants without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, genetic information, national origin, disability, veteran status, or any other protected characteristic.
About Elekta
