Senior Software Engineer
2024-08-26
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
What's in it for you?
Europe Digital works with the mission to secure, develop and launch smart digital services & solutions to our 20 markets across Europe. We are a small team, working together with our business partners and digital colleagues on a Market, Regional and Global level to find efficient digital solutions to enhance our business processes across markets.
Your daily tasks
To keep the tool and information flow is part of your daily tasks, meaning that you need to stay up to date, adapt and re-build when other product changes affecting the integration to Kompass.
Above this you will take part in business dialogue with the markets to understand and respond with technical assessment, advice and digital solutions when new business or legal demand, local as well as global, raise.
In this exciting role you will be part of a small product team working in an agile environment with backlog prioritization and sprint planning with both internal and external people. You will take ownership and lead when operational disruptions occur and proactively identify enhancement opportunities in the products and drive end to end value in all processes.
You will be included in many contact areas and work closely with different stakeholders which requires you to be good at communication, interpersonal skills and have sound technical knowledge of market development and complexity.
• Perform the development as per User Stories
• Participation in backlog refinement (sizing and slicing), sprint planning, daily planning, retrospectives and continuously improve ways of working.
• Following coding best practices.
• Identify dependencies and risks to reduce complexity, time, cost and increase performance of Kompass and the integration solutions.
• Ensure quality of the developed applications (code quality and deliverable quality)
• Provide detailed solution design and implementation plan for integrations following Volvo Car 's integration framework
• Design, unit test and support user testing of integrations as well as releasing to production according to prescribed company processes.
• Ensure full product documentation in a common and shared file for future references.
• Liase with Europe Digital's Enterprise Architect on Kompass 2.0 Platform Architecture management activities and help with the technical and architectural decisions.
• Technical communication and facilitation of info sessions on technical strategies, latest development, or changes of the product.
• Lead and drive technical management of the product, including access management, and compliance with Volvo cars standards and cybersecurity requirements.
• Support with incident resolution when needed.
What you'll bring
We are looking for you that have a proven experience working in similar products and integration complexity. Experience from working with markets, as well as understanding of the product's business context is key.
You are a hands-on team player with a high quality and customer focus. We believe you are driven, social and professional with an ability to manoeuvre, create solutions and stay positive in an ever-changing environment.
• Bachelor's or master's degree in information technology, related field, or equivalent work experience
• Several years of experience in large digital organizations in an international environment.
• Experience in working Agile and Use of agile planning techniques.
• Detail-oriented with a focus on delivering high-quality, compliant solutions.
• Proven success aligning integration strategies with organizational goals by seeing the big picture and solve problems.
• Proficiency in integration documentation, monitoring, optimization, and issue resolution.
• Structured approach ensuring regulatory compliance and meeting business objectives
• Expertise in Azure cloud services (Logic Apps, API Management, Functions, Service Bus, Event Hub, etc.)
• Hands-on experience with DevOps, CI/CD pipelines, and automation
• Understanding of Azure PaaS and SaaS solutions
• Proficiency in C#, .NET Core, and Microsoft Power Platform (Power BI, Power Automate, etc.)
• Good knowledge of Volvo Car's digital ecosystem.
• Kompass and/or Sales management tooling and business processes experience is positive.
• Strong awareness of cultural diversity and flexibility to work in a multicultural environment.
• Excellent communication skills for explaining complex technical concepts to diverse audiences. Ersättning
