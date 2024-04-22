Senior Software Engineer
We are on a mission to liberate humanity from all the meaningless time spent managing their purchases and finances, so they can do more of what they love. Klarna was founded on a bold belief: that people are capable of achieving the extraordinary, even when faced with the seemingly impossible. Our journey has been one of continuous learning, facing immense challenges head-on, dedicating countless hours of hard work, and never wavering in our commitment or resilience - and now we are looking for individuals to join us on our journey and contribute to our mission.
Our engineers make some of the most significant decisions for the company and we are looking for bold, open and curious developers.
What you'll get to do;
As a backend Java developer, you will work within a specific problem space critical to Klarna's current needs where you will design, develop and deploy backend services with a focus on scalability, high availability and low latency
Collaborate and grow in a dynamic and autonomous environment while working in small, agile and cross functional teams
Use the latest technologies to solve real problems for our customers at a massive scale
Be part of a team that will take full operational responsibility for the services that you own, and potentially take part in an on-call rotation
Share your knowledge and build creative solutions while helping the team evolve best practices
Some of the technologies you'll get to work with;
Java (latest versions)
Spring and Spring Boot
Docker and Kubernetes
Kafka
PostgreSQL, DynamoDB, Elastic search
Microservices architecture on AWS
To succeed in this role, we think you should have;
Extensive software development experience with one or more general purpose programming languages including but not limited to Java
Great problem solving abilities
Great problem solving abilities
Working proficiency in English
