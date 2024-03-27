Senior Software Engineer

Who are you?
We expect an Embedded Software developer has a good ability in working in teams, is proactive, is creative, shares experiences, has the drive and take responsibility. Our software development teams are highly skilled in C ++ development, software architecture, subsystems verification and requirements. A team member is expected to take on all kinds of tasks from the backlog, but each the team use to have deeper knowledge and interest in one of the competence domains. As part time Scrum master the expectations are to facilitate the SAFe practices, act as interface for the team and to coach the team to become a high performing team.
What will you do?
The mission is to contribute as Software Engineer/Scrum master to develop the next generation of in-vehicle connectivity-based solutions for the whole Volvo Group and to act as Scrum Master for a team at about seven people. The main product is an information system in the embedded environment that communicates with the rest of the vehicle systems, and with a back-office system.With us, you'll get the opportunity to build up the future vehicle connectivity platform and make your mark on our digital transformation. An agile development team, modern tools, new technology and great development opportunities await!
Qualification requirements
* Master's degree in electronics/computer engineering or equivalent education
* Minimum 7 years working experience in software development and C++.
* Working experience as scrum master
* Knowledge in group development (e.g., FIRO model)
* Well spoken and written English
* Embedded Linux
* Automotive or Telecommunications industry background
Meriting
* Well spoken and written Swedish
* Python
* Yocto
* Adaptive Autosar
* SOME/IP
* Knowledge in the wireless connectivity domain
* Experience of AB Volvo
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities. Ersättning
