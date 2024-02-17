Senior Software Engineer
2024-02-17
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
In Car Service Experience we strive to make it effortless to own and service a car. In team Organizer specifically, we build a time planning system for workshops that facilitate these services. What we provide is a web system with many integrations and many concurrent users from all over the world.
How we work
Our team consists of four engineers, one domain expert/support, a Product Manager, and an Engineering Manager. We all work very closely with each other, and we pair- and mob-program more than we work solo. We are a distributed team, and all work is done remotely using Teams for screen sharing of the browser, video, and voice, and writing code is done over SSH/tmux in Vim, enabling us to frequently jump in and out of each other's tmux sessions to help when needed.
We try to own the lifecycle of our services end-to-end, meaning we work in a DevOps manner where we define our own infrastructure using IaC tools like Terraform and our own pipelines in Azure DevOps or GitHub Actions.
Our services are mostly hosted on Azure but experience with any cloud provider is welcome as well as any knowledge around CI/CD and DevOps itself.
You and your skills
We are looking for an engineer who is comfortable with functional programming with a data-driven and dynamic approach. The system is written in Clojure on the backend and ClojureScript on the frontend, with SQL Server and Redis acting as storage. We also highly value any knowledge around C#.
You do not necessarily need to know Clojure or ClojureScript yet, but experience with functional programming, an immutability mindset, and a strong desire to learn new things are essential.
We also expect that you enjoy working closely with your peers and colleagues, and that you enjoy communicating your thoughts and ideas in both writing and through speech.
We offer our employees great benefits such as:
• 30 days of leave to let you take time off for what is most important in life.
• Collective Agreement and ITP pensions.
• An annual allowance to be spent on your health and wellbeing.
• Yearly bonus agreement.
Aside from these we have a vast array of benefits including but not limited to complementary parental leave pay, subsidized car leasing, and grants when studying in your spare time. All to make you, and therefore us, as successful as we can.
How to learn more and apply
We are continuously screening applications and will fill the position as soon as we find a good match, please submit your application. For questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact Senior Technical Recruiter Sara Zinad at: sara.zinad@volvocars.com
Please note that applications via email will not be accepted due to GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation).
