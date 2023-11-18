Senior Software Engineer
2023-11-18
About Mindler
Mindler was founded in 2018 by two psychologists and one doctor, who had the vision to enable a world with better mental health. Thanks to our hard-working tech teams, who have developed our app and iCBT modules; Mindler has become known as the science-driven mind leading industry change.
Our tech organization is currently split into four sub-teams, all with different core responsibilities relating to the infrastructure, data, integration and features of our product.
The role:
As a Senior Software Engineer, you will be part of the Core-Platform team where you will have the opportunity to be involved in all core business functionalities such as our journaling system, identity management and payments solution. As a team, we also have an elevated role in the DevOps responsibilities of the company.
You will join a team of talented and humble people keen to share knowledge and work together, and you will write code clean, efficient, extendable, robust and testable.
We work on a hybrid (remote/on-premise) model, but we're very flexible to allow everyone to work however they feel more productive (we have colleagues in Finland).
Stack:
Our backend services are written in Node (Typescript) and hosted in AWS. CI/CD is used in all new services and is a combination of serverless and GitHub Actions. MySQL and DynamoDB are our preferred database solutions.
What would you be working with?
Create basic components to make digital mental health support available to everyone.
Be a big part of improving and designing Mindler's system architecture.
Expand and maintain our global journal integrations.
Work with Mindler's payments solution.
Work to improve our Identity Management System.
Support DevOps
Who are you?
You have about 4+ years of experience working with web applications (we work mainly in Node with Typescript but we know that programming languages are not rocket science) and have worked previously with cloud solutions.
Good to have:
Experience in Node (and Typescript).
Experience in AWS.
Experience with Github Actions (or similar cloud-based CI/CD tools).
Experience with DataDog.
Experience with microservice development and architecture.
Capability to work independently but prefer to work in a team.
The mindset to give and receive constructive feedback.
A curiosity about how things work and will to question them.
What can we offer?
If we are a good match for each other - we will offer you a role that gives you a lot of freedom (we highly value a hybrid remote-friendly setup), work life balance (including social activities and benefits), a workplace with inspiring colleagues and the chance to join a company with the ambition to play an important role in the global market of improving digital mental healthcare.
We are looking forward to hearing from you!
Mindler is an equal opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will be considered for employment without regard to gender, gender identity or expression, national origin, religion or other beliefs, disability, sexual orientation or age. Så ansöker du
