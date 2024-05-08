Senior Software Engineer
2024-05-08
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
eller i hela Sverige
Would you like to be part of developing a brand-new product and scaling it globally?
Join SeenThis as a Senior Software Engineer and drive the development of our newest product, Storylines. It is currently being rolled out to a few key partners, and we are now continuing development and scaling to more. We are looking for a developer who is excited about scaling this product to the next level. It would be great if you wanted to be involved in talking to clients, brainstorming ideas, and implementing and packaging it together with our Product Manager and the rest of the team.
About the product: Storylines
So, what is Storylines? Storylines is a lightweight video player implemented on publishers' websites, using vertical video to attract a new generation of readers to editorial content. This new way of displaying content increases reader engagement and video views by utilizing existing content for Instagram & TikTok. It also creates unique vertical video ad inventory for publishers (powered by SeenThis adaptive streaming technology). We are currently transitioning from product development to scaling the product, and that is why we need you on board.
About the team
We're building out the Storylines team to ensure we can quickly get the product to market. The team currently consists of a Senior Product Manager, a Commercial Lead, and two developers, one focusing on the frontend and one on the backend. As more publishers are onboarded, additional team members specializing in customer technical support will be added.
Tech:
At SeenThis, we use the JavaScript stack. Specifically, in the Storylines team, we rely on Node.js, TypeScript, Fastify, and Postgres. Additionally, our infrastructure includes GCP, Kubernetes, and Fastly. For the frontend, we use Svelte.
Who we are looking for:
We are looking for a developer who has experience in taking products to market and scaling them. We hope you have been working closely with clients to understand their needs and enjoy working in an environment with rapid change and an agile mindset. Since this role involves many contact points, we feel that the person who fits this role truly is a people person. You are a developer with at least 5 years of experience who is used to working across the JavaScript stack with technologies and gets excited by our existing setup: Node.js, TypeScript, Svelte, etc. If you have experience coaching others or leading technical teams, we see that as a plus since this role could develop into one with more leadership responsibilities in the future.
Proficiency in Swedish and English languages is a requirement for this role.
Application
We look forward to your application! Please note that we conduct background checks on all new SeenThis team members, in compliance with our customers, to protect business-critical information.
If you have any questions please, contact Ronja Hultkrantz, Talent Acquisition Manager & HR at ronja@seenthis.se
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-06
