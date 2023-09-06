Senior Software Engineer
Elekta Instrument AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2023-09-06
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Elekta Instrument AB i Stockholm
We don't just build technology. We build hope.
Here at Elekta, you will make a difference. We design and build technology used to treat cancer patients worldwide. Join us to build technology that brings hope for everyone dealing with cancer.
What you'll do at Elekta
To further invest in the innovation of tomorrow's radiotherapy solutions, we are now looking for an experienced software engineer to join our team in Stockholm.
In this Full Stack Software Engineer position, you will be designing and implementing the user workflows for our future radiation therapy products. You have a special interest for frontend development, but you will also write code on the backend. You will be part of a cross functional software development team that work together on requirements, design, implementation, testing, and documentation. Since we work with innovation of tomorrow's radiotherapy solutions there is currently no work with maintenance.
Your team is part of an international and cross functional program that consists of a diverse group of specialists within mechanical engineering, electronics, physics, embedded software and more.
The position is located at Elekta's head office in Stockholm, Sweden and you will report to Catharina Sundgren.
The right stuff
We are in search of a creative, fun, and smart new colleague, who is looking for an opportunity to truly make an impact. The team works with software solutions that guide the users through the radiotherapy treatment workflow. They are enthusiastic about writing efficient code with great user experience - we think you are too!
What you bring
To be a suitable candidate for this position you have a couple of years' experience working with professional software development. You also
have a bachelor's or master's degree in computer science, physics, electronics or similar
are proficient in English, both written and spoken
have worked with frontend development using Angular and Typescript
have worked with backend development in C# .NET
have some experience with Docker and Kubernetes
It is meriting if you have prior experience of working in a regulated industry.
This is a wish list - if you don't tick all the boxes, we can still get there together. We are looking for a team player and forward thinker - a caring and daring colleague who want to innovate and keep pioneering cancer care together with us.
What You'll Get
In this role, you will work for a higher purpose; hope for everyone dealing with cancer, and for everyone regardless of where in the world, to have access to the best cancer care. In addition to this, Elekta offers a range of benefits :
Market Salary
Parental salary subsidy
30 days' vacation and four additional bridging days off each year
Pension Plan
Wellness contribution
Subsidized lunch
Generous insurance package:
TGL -Group life insurance
TFA -Occupational injury insurance
Private healthcare insurance
Additional life and accident insurances
Long Term Disability Insurance.
We are looking forward to hearing from you!
We are an equal-opportunity employer.
We are an equal-opportunity employer. We evaluate qualified applicants without regard to race, colour, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, genetic information, national origin, disability, veteran status, or any other protected characteristic.
About Elekta
As a leader in precision radiation therapy, Elekta is committed to ensuring every patient has access to the best cancer care possible. Elekta is a proud innovator and supplier of equipment and software used to improve, prolong, and save the lives of people with cancer and brain disorders.
More than 6,000 hospitals worldwide rely on Elekta technology. We openly collaborate with customers to advance sustainable, outcome-driven, and cost-efficient solutions to meet evolving patient needs, improve lives and bring hope to everyone dealing with cancer. To us, it's personal, and our global team of 4,700 employees combines passion, science, and imagination to profoundly change cancer care. We don't just build technology, we build hope.
Elekta is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, with a presence in more than 120 countries, and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, visit elekta.com or follow @Elekta on Twitter and on LinkedIn. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-09-21 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Elekta Instrument AB
(org.nr 556492-0949)
Kungstensgatan 18 (visa karta
)
113 57 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Elekta AB Kontakt
Nidhi Sarkar nidhi.sarkar@elekta.com Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Elekta Instrument AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8091766