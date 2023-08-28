Senior Software Engineer
doWhile is a company that is striving to create a solid foundation that will give us creative freedom to explore new ideas and innovations to make impact on the world.
The company was founded by a group of talented and driven software professionals and engineers. We believe that with talented individuals, which have the support and backing from the whole group, then we can achieve great things.
doWhile is a growing company with a high degree of individual freedom, democratic decision making, good benefits and dedicated colleagues.
If you want to build a company rather than just work for one. If you take pride in honest hard work and want to perform freely in an open and transparent environment where we take pride in knowledge sharing and helping each other and you can be yourself, you will feel right at home.
RESPONSIBILITIES
Build mission critical high-quality software products
Own all aspects of product development
Provide technical leadership and management
Define and create the development infrastructure and tooling for large scale software projects
Make strategic decisions on future development
Basic Qualifications
Bachelor's degree in computer science, computer engineering, electrical engineering, math, scientific or technical discipline and 4+ years of experience in software engineering.
Preferred Qualifications
Professional experience with multiple programming languages such as Java, C#, C++, Python, GO and Erlang
Deep understanding of objected oriented programming and design principles
Deep understanding of testing, continuous integration and continuous deployment
Experience of developing performance critical and scalable web applications
Experience with different programming paradigms
Track record of problem solving and technical innovation
Initiative with the ability to work independently and in a team
Interest and ability to learn new technologies and programming languages as needed
