Senior Software Engineer
2023-07-14
Who are we?
Everything we do starts with people. Our purpose is to provide freedom to move, in a personal, sustainable and safe way. We are committed to simplifying our customers' lives by offering better technology solutions that improve their impact on the world and bringing the most advanced mobility innovations to protect them, their loved ones and the people around them.
Volvo Cars' continued success is the result of a collaborative, diverse, and inclusive working environment. The people of Volvo Cars are committed to making a difference in our world. Today, we are one of the most well-known and respected car brands, with over 40,000 employees across the globe. We believe in bringing out the best in each other and harnessing the true power of people. At Volvo Cars your career is designed around your talents and aspirations so you can reach your full potential. Join us on a journey of a lifetime as we create safety, autonomous driving and electrification technologies of tomorrow.
What you'll do
You will be developing front-end software for a consumer-facing product across more than 100 countries. We build the end-to-end experience for online sales/subscriptions of cars, global campaigns as well as frameworks for other parts. Your responsibilities will include rapid development of prototypes/concepts, and regular product development and support.
You should have a start-up experience where you have quickly developed prototypes and catalyzed product development in a fast-paced, fluid environment. It's a plus, if you have also worked in bigger matrix organizations. You are a hands-on developer with front-end experience. You are experienced with agile development and a champion of software development standard methodologies and best practices.
You and your skills
To succeed in this role, you need to have:
* Minimum of 5 years of work experience as a front-end engineer.
* Expertise in Next.js framework.
* Experience in Typescript programming and in building UIs with HTML and CSS.
* Experience in using one or more cloud providers like AWS or Azure. Someone who has experience in building accessible and performant websites.
* Experience with headless content management systems.
* Excellent understanding of Service Oriented Architectures.
* Experience in working with ecommerce checkout and integrating various payment platforms (STRIPE, DIBS, Paypal, Klarna, etc).
Finally, share passion for cars and developments in the auto industry.
Location
