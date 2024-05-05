Senior Software Engineer
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
What you'll bring
We think you are a very experience engineer who's worked on several products and led various initiatives. You are self-driven, embrace ownership and take pride in your work. You possess senior expertise in Java and have experience from developing and handling micro service based solutions in production environments. You have a solid understanding of modern software engineering practices and the ability to weigh different options against each other and make informed decisions regarding the most suitable technical solutions to cater for our needs.
To be successful in this role you must be a strong team player with the ability to inspire, drive and create commitment amongst your peers and colleagues. Last but not least, we expect you be passionate about learning and keep building on top of your current skill set while supporting others doing the same.
What your days with us might look like
You'll be part of a devoted team developing and maintaining both new and existing solutions within our area. The team will be building Java Spring Boot applications as backend for web-based user interfaces, for performing data processing, providing data service platform functionality, integrating with external systems, etc.
In your role you will among other things get to
* Develop a holistic view of our services and how they fit within the broader organisation.
* Collaborate with the tech leadership within the cluster on modernising software practices.
* As a senior developer, take ownership of the development, testing, monitoring and maintenance of our systems.
* Participate and drive ideation and brainstorming sessions to devise creative and disruptive digital solutions
* Keen on playing multiple roles within the team (e.g. individual contributor, lead, teacher, mentor, solution designer). We strive for the team to have complete ownership over the solutions we are developing.
* Collaborate with representatives from supported business area(s)
* Communicate technical concepts to technical and non-technical audiences
* Evaluate options and the performance tradeoffs / benefits in collaboration with others
* Promote quality in our deliveries
* Develop some level of understanding of .NET and engage in high level conversations
What we are using
* Java, Spring Boot and Docker
* Kubernetes
* REST and GraphQL APIs
* MQ integrations
* SQL and NoSQL databases
* Kafka for event streaming
* ArgoCD and Github actions for CI/CD
* Suitable cloud native services
* Snowflake for data warehouse services
* Elastic for observability
